Fernando Alonso and Aston Martin team arrive in Monza for the Italian Grand Prix

Ready for the next race

Formula 1 star Fernando Alonso has already touched down in Monza, where the next round of the championship is set to take place. Official photos and videos have been shared on Aston Martin's Instagram page.

The post captures Fernando Alonso's arrival at the circuit, alongside his teammate Lance Stroll. The publication is accompanied by the caption, “Making moments in Monza.”

It's worth noting that the Italian Grand Prix will be the 16th round of the current Formula 1 season. At the previous event in the Netherlands, Alonso earned 4 points, finishing ninth in the race.

In the championship standings, the Spaniard currently sits 12th with a total of 30 points. Leading the season is Oscar Piastri from McLaren.

Meanwhile, Aston Martin occupies 6th place in the Constructors' Championship with 62 points. McLaren maintains the top spot in the standings, nearly doubling the points of its closest rivals.