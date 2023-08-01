Fenerbahce win in the Conference League qualification

In the second leg of the UEFA Conference League 2nd qualifying round, Turkish club "Fenerbahçe" secured a dominant 4-0 victory against Moldovan side "Zimbru" in Kishinev, Moldova, at the "Zimbru" stadium. With this result, the Turkish club qualified for the 3rd qualifying round.

At the beginning of the match, Dusan Tadic opened the scoring, assisted by Mert Yandas. In the 57th minute, the advantage for the Turkish club was extended by Michy Batshuayi with an assist from Yandas. A couple of minutes later, Batshuayi scored again, this time receiving a goal pass from Bright Osayi-Samuel. In the 77th minute, Ismail Yüksek sealed the final score with an assist from Irfan Kahveci.

"Zimbru" (Kishinev, Moldova) 0 - 4 "Fenerbahçe" (Istanbul, Turkey) - First leg: 0-5

Goals: Tadic, 48 - 0:1; Batshuayi, 57 - 0:2; Batshuayi, 59 - 0:3; Yüksek, 77 - 0:4

"Zimbru": Mostovoi, Stefan, Burgiu, Mysaras, Makritski (Gaia, 46), Damaschin (Bitsa, 74), Dedechko (Railianu, 46), Guera, Sumakh, Samiev, Keruntu (Alaribe, 46).

"Fenerbahçe": Bayindir, Osayi-Samuel (Kapacak, 81), Aziz, Peres, Kadioglu (Ostervold, 65), Yüksek, Krépin Diatta Silva (Yandas, 33), Kahveci, Tadic, Batshuayi (Simanski, 65), King (Dursun, 65).