Fenerbahce vs Benfica. H2H, prediction and probable lineups — August 20, 2025

On August 20, 2025, at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium in Istanbul, the first leg of the Champions League play-off round will take place, with Turkish side Fenerbahce hosting Portuguese giants Benfica. This showdown promises to be one of the most intense and electrifying encounters of this stage, as both teams are fiercely determined to reach the tournament’s group phase.

See also: Torino vs Modena prediction and betting tips 18 Аugust 2025

Match preview

Fenerbahce head into the clash in fine form after a strong start in the domestic league and a confident display in the previous qualifying round. Under the guidance of Jose Mourinho, the team has significantly improved its tactical discipline: the Turkish club focuses on a solid defensive line and rapid transitions into attack. A crucial factor is their dominance on the flanks, where Szymanski and Archie Brown dictate the tempo. Fenerbahce’s greatest asset is the ferocious support from the stands: home games in Istanbul are always played in a cauldron of pressure that can psychologically unsettle any opponent.

In the previous qualifying round, Fenerbahce overcame Feyenoord 6-4 on aggregate, thrashing the Dutch side 5-2 at home. Then, in the second round of the Turkish Super Lig, Mourinho’s side played out a goalless draw against Goztepe.

Benfica, meanwhile, remain one of Europe’s elite clubs and are always focused on securing a spot in the Champions League group stage. Under Bruno Lage, the team showcases an attacking style built on high pressing and lightning-fast transitions from defense to attack. Key figures include Schjelderup and Barrenetxea, who control the game’s tempo, as well as striker Franjo Ivanovic, often the decisive force in big matches. Benfica boast squad depth and tactical flexibility, able to switch from positional pressure to rapid wing attacks. In recent seasons, the Lisbon side have made deep runs in European competitions, underscoring their high level.

Since the start of the new season, Benfica have already played four matches, winning each one and keeping a clean sheet every time: they defeated Sporting in the Super Cup (0-1), swept Nice in the Champions League qualifiers (4-0 on aggregate), and edged Estrela 1-0 in the second round of the Portuguese League.

Probable lineups

Fenerbahce: Egribayat, Semedo, Müldür, Skriniar, Ustervold, Szymanski, Fred, Amrabat, Brown, Duran, En-Nesyri

Benfica: Trubin, Dedic, Silva, Otamendi, Dahl, Rios, Barrenetxea, Aursnes, Schjelderup, Ivanovic, Pavlidis

Match facts and head-to-head

In the last five meetings between the teams, Benfica won three times, one match ended in a draw, and Fenerbahce claimed one victory

Benfica have won their last five matches with an aggregate score of 9-2

Fenerbahce have scored in nine of their last ten matches

Prediction

Both teams are playing attacking football this season, showing sharpness and pace. With a spot in the main stage of Europe’s premier club competition at stake, expect both sides to take risks. My prediction: both teams to score — YES at 1.52.