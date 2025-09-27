Father not thrilled: Daughter of former England international David Dunn earns hundreds of thousands on OnlyFans

An extraordinary story

20-year-old Mia Winward-Dunn, daughter of former Blackburn Rovers and Birmingham City midfielder David Dunn, began earning money on the OnlyFans platform in 2024. Despite her parents’ objections, Mia quickly found financial success by creating adult content.

Last year, her income skyrocketed after she went public about a family dispute. She added that she now earns around £30,000 a month, working approximately three days a week, and is investing part of her earnings in real estate in Tulum, Mexico.

After posting on OnlyFans, her relationship with her parents deteriorated. Mia tried to reconnect with her father, but according to her, he refused to reconcile. Despite this, she emphasizes that she still loves her family, though she admits that the hope of restoring their relationship is almost gone.