Farewell, legend! Asif Ali announces retirement from international cricket

A brilliant career comes to an end.

Asif Ali's contribution is truly invaluable!

Details: This morning, Asif Ali, who represented Pakistan in 21 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and 58 T20 Internationals, announced his retirement from international cricket.

Asif Ali managed to rack up an impressive 959 runs on the international stage, including three half-centuries.

Asif Ali was born in Faisalabad in 1991. He participated in the following tournaments:

ODI Asia Cup in 2018.

ICC Men's ODI World Cup in England, 2019.

Asif featured in ICC T20 World Cups in 2021 and 2022.

ACC T20 Asia Cup in 2022.

He also took part in the 2023 Asian Games, held in Hangzhou, China, which was a T20I event.

🧢 21 ODIs and 58 T20Is

🏏 959 runs in international cricket

Represented Pakistan in the 2019 World Cup and the 2021 & 2022 T20 World Cups.



Thank you @AasifAli45 for your contributions to Pakistan cricket. Wishing you the very best in your future endeavours!



More details ➡️… pic.twitter.com/ShQWDAOWB0 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 2, 2025

Reminder: Ashwin heads abroad: spin bowler takes on a new challenge outside India