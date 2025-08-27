RU RU ES ES FR FR
Farewell, Isak! Newcastle make significant progress in Larsen talks

Negotiations are ongoing.
Football news Today, 05:02
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Strand Larsen in the Wolverhampton line-up Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

The Norwegian could step in for the Swede.

Details: According to the reputable outlet The Athletic, Newcastle have submitted a fresh bid for Wolverhampton's 25-year-old striker Jørgen Strand Larsen.

It's reported that the Magpies refused to back down after their initial £50 million offer was rejected, and have now tabled an improved proposal. This move has forced Wolves to reconsider their stance on Larsen's untouchable status.

Immediately following the EFL Cup clash against West Ham (3-2), Wolves' head coach Vítor Pereira admitted that while he doesn't want to lose Larsen, every player has a price and could depart if the right deal comes along—clear evidence that negotiations are progressing successfully.

Last season, Larsen was officially contracted to Spain's Celta but spent the campaign on loan at Wolves, who then opted to activate a €27 million buyout clause. Larsen featured in 38 matches for Wolverhampton, notching 14 goals and providing 5 assists. His current deal with the club runs until 2029, and Transfermarkt estimates his market value at €30 million.

Reminder: “That's exactly where I should focus my efforts.” Howe distances himself from Isak transfer situation

