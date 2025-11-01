Fantastic comeback! Al-Ittihad saves the day from 0-4 while playing with ten men

The incredible character of Sérgio Conceição’s team

An unbelievable match unfolded in the Saudi Pro League as Al-Ittihad, under the guidance of Sérgio Conceição, pulled off a sensational comeback in the 7th round of the Saudi Pro League.

Details: Al-Ittihad drew 4-4 against Al-Khaleej, coming back from a 4-0 deficit and playing with ten men from the 32nd minute.

By the 51st minute, the score was 4-0 in favor of the home side, and it seemed the outcome was decided. But Al-Ittihad showed incredible resolve and managed to level the score:

51’ — 4:1 Diaby

86’ — 4:2 Diaby

90+6’ — 4:3 Mitai

90+8’ — 4:4 Al-Ghamdi

⚽️ BUUUTTT ! FAISAL AL GHAMDI 🇸🇦



REMONTADA DE 4-0 -> 4-4 à 10 😱😱



90+8’ | Al Khaleej 4 - 4 Al Ittihadpic.twitter.com/GDOTyWoV2y https://t.co/lYr5rnycjv — SPL 🇸🇦 (@ActuSPL) November 1, 2025

The decisive goal was scored in the dying seconds of added time.

Reminder: FC Paris are considering a move for Al-Ittihad midfielder N’Golo Kanté.