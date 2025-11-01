ES ES FR FR
Fantastic comeback! Al-Ittihad saves the day from 0-4 while playing with ten men

The incredible character of Sérgio Conceição’s team
Football news Today, 14:14
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
An unbelievable match unfolded in the Saudi Pro League as Al-Ittihad, under the guidance of Sérgio Conceição, pulled off a sensational comeback in the 7th round of the Saudi Pro League.

Details: Al-Ittihad drew 4-4 against Al-Khaleej, coming back from a 4-0 deficit and playing with ten men from the 32nd minute.

By the 51st minute, the score was 4-0 in favor of the home side, and it seemed the outcome was decided. But Al-Ittihad showed incredible resolve and managed to level the score:

  • 51’ — 4:1 Diaby
  • 86’ — 4:2 Diaby
  • 90+6’ — 4:3 Mitai
  • 90+8’ — 4:4 Al-Ghamdi

The decisive goal was scored in the dying seconds of added time.

Reminder: FC Paris are considering a move for Al-Ittihad midfielder N’Golo Kanté.

