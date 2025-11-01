Prediction on game Win Al Ahly SC Odds: 1.49 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

On Sunday, November 2, Al Ahly will host Al Masry in Round 13 of the Egyptian Premier League. The match kicks off at 19:00 CET, and here’s my take on this encounter.

Al Ahly vs Al Masry: Match Facts and Head-to-Head

Al Ahly are unbeaten in their last nine matches — seven wins and two draws.

Al Masry are also in fine form, having gone four matches without defeat — two wins and two draws.

Al Ahly have won their last four home games.

Al Masry have claimed just one victory in five away fixtures.

Al Ahly boast the best attacking record in the league, while Al Masry hold the second-best.

Al Ahly have scored at least once in each of their last nine matches.

In a third of their league games this season, Al Ahly have scored in both halves.

In their most recent head-to-head, Al Ahly defeated Al Masry 4–2.

Al Ahly vs Al Masry: Match Preview

Al Ahly and Al Masry sit side by side in the league standings, both vying for the top spot in the championship.

Al Ahly endured a poor start to the season. In their first four rounds, they managed just one win, two draws, and one defeat. The club’s management responded decisively, dismissing head coach José Ribeiró. Since that change, Al Ahly have been unstoppable — seven wins and two draws, remaining unbeaten ever since. The Cairo giants have collected 22 points from 11 matches, placing them second in the table, just one point off the leaders.

Al Masry, currently third, have earned 19 points from 11 games — level with two other teams. They sit three points behind second place and four adrift of the top. Their campaign has been somewhat inconsistent, with four draws and two losses. Despite the shaky form, the club has chosen to keep faith in their current coach. The upcoming match against Al Ahly will be crucial in defining their ambitions this season.

Probable lineups

Al Ahly: El Shenawy, Hany, Ramadan, Dari, Fathi, Ben Romdhane, Koka, El Shahat, Abou Ali, Zizo, Trézéguet

Al Masry: Gad, Amr Ismail, El Mohamady, Eid, Sobhy, El Gohary, Samadou, Makhlouf, Hamada, Deghmoum, Mohsen

Prediction

After a rocky start, Al Ahly have found their rhythm and are producing excellent results. Their unbeaten streak should continue here, making a home victory the logical bet.