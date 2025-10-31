ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Return to Europe? FC Paris Eyeing a Move for N’Golo Kanté

Return to Europe? FC Paris Eyeing a Move for N’Golo Kanté

A possible homecoming to France.
Football news Today, 10:19
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Return to Europe? FC Paris Eyeing a Move for N’Golo Kanté Getty

N’Golo Kanté is currently playing in Saudi Arabia for Al-Ittihad, but a return to Europe could soon be on the cards.

Details: According to Foot Mercato, French club Paris FC are considering signing the midfielder. Kanté has yet to extend his contract with Al-Ittihad, which opens the door for Paris to approach him and potentially make him a key figure in their squad. Meanwhile, several other Saudi clubs are also monitoring the situation and may attempt to compete for his signature.

Earlier reports noted that the Al-Ittihad and France national team midfielder continues his charitable work, helping those in need. In March 2025, Kanté donated $5 million to fund the construction of a modern medical center in Bamako.

Reminder: Fenerbahçe have set their sights on Al-Ittihad striker Karim Benzema this winter.

Related teams and leagues
Al Ittihad Al Ittihad Schedule Al Ittihad News Al Ittihad Transfers
Paris FC Paris FC Schedule Paris FC News Paris FC Transfers
Related Team News
Another chance at a title lost: Al-Nassr and Cristiano Ronaldo eliminated from the King’s Cup Football news 28 oct 2025, 16:08 Another chance at a title lost: Al-Nassr and Cristiano Ronaldo eliminated from the King’s Cup
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores