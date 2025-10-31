Return to Europe? FC Paris Eyeing a Move for N’Golo Kanté

A possible homecoming to France.

N’Golo Kanté is currently playing in Saudi Arabia for Al-Ittihad, but a return to Europe could soon be on the cards.

Details: According to Foot Mercato, French club Paris FC are considering signing the midfielder. Kanté has yet to extend his contract with Al-Ittihad, which opens the door for Paris to approach him and potentially make him a key figure in their squad. Meanwhile, several other Saudi clubs are also monitoring the situation and may attempt to compete for his signature.

Earlier reports noted that the Al-Ittihad and France national team midfielder continues his charitable work, helping those in need. In March 2025, Kanté donated $5 million to fund the construction of a modern medical center in Bamako.

Reminder: Fenerbahçe have set their sights on Al-Ittihad striker Karim Benzema this winter.