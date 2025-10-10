Family tournament! The cousin of world No. 204 Vacherot will also play in the ATP 1000 semifinal in Shanghai

It's not just Vacherot who is surprising the tennis world.

This hasn't happened in eight years.

Details: It has just been revealed that Arthur Rinderknech, the world No. 54 and the cousin of Valentin Vacherot—the lowest-ranked ATP 1000 semifinalist of this century—will join him in the Shanghai semifinals.

Arthur himself said that he fully supports his cousin and is following his lead, believing that the fight is easier together:

"First and foremost, I'm following my cousin. He's riding a wave of emotions, and I'm trying to fight so I can keep up with him and perform as well as he does. The whole family is planning to come and support us. We're living in our own little world. It's unreal." Rinderknech said.

In the quarterfinals, Vacherot defeated Denmark's Holger Rune, while Rinderknech ousted the world No. 13, Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime, in straight sets.

In the semifinals, Vacherot will face Djokovic, and Rinderknech will take on the winner of the Medvedev vs. De Minaur clash.

Reminder: Time to say goodbye! Gaël Monfils announces retirement in 2026