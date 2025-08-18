Family outing. Tyson Fury enjoys a picnic with his wife and children

Boxing star Tyson Fury is making the most of life after stepping away from his active career. His wife, Paris, shared photos in her Instagram stories from a family picnic out in nature with her husband and their children.

Paris posted a picture featuring Tyson alongside one of their relatives and three of their kids. She also uploaded a short video, captioned: “Picnic. My 7 kids, sister-in-law’s 6 kids, and the 2 husbands. Lunch for 17.”

It’s worth noting that Tyson and Paris Fury are raising seven children together, with the youngest, Prince Rico Paris, not yet two years old. He was born in September 2023.

Let’s also recall that the 37-year-old Fury announced his retirement from boxing earlier this year after losing a rematch to Oleksandr Usyk in December 2024.

Recently, Fury hinted at a possible return to the ring for a third bout with Usyk, but later dismissed the idea.