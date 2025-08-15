RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Lifestyle Powerful. Neymar shares personal photo with boxer Chris Eubank Jr.

Powerful. Neymar shares personal photo with boxer Chris Eubank Jr.

A meeting of two star athletes
Lifestyle Today, 09:50
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Neymar with boxer Chris Eubank Jr., 2022 Photo: https://x.com/ChrisEubankJr / Author unknown

Santos star Neymar is well acquainted with a host of celebrities, and counts many of them among his friends. This time, the Brazilian proudly showcased his friendship with renowned British boxer Chris Eubank Jr.

Neymar reposted Chris's update in his Instagram Stories. The photo captures Eubank and Ney posing together, arms around each other for the camera.

It's been reported that Eubank Jr. flew to Brazil, where he met up with Neymar. During the meeting, the Brazilian even treated the boxer to a ride in his private £10 million helicopter. The lively group soared above the Santos stadium and other city landmarks.

It's worth noting that Eubank has previously stated that he and Neymar enjoy an excellent relationship.

For the record, Chris is the current IBO middleweight champion and a former WBA world champion. Eubank's most recent fight was against Conor Benn, which took place on April 26, 2025, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Related teams and leagues
Santos FC Santos FC Schedule Santos FC News Santos FC Transfers
Related Team News
Neymar hugs Joao Paulo Football news Today, 05:39 “I'm rooting for you!”: Neymar bids farewell to departing Santos goalkeeper João Paulo
Neymar during Santos training Football news Yesterday, 05:11 Neymar shares new training photos with Santos ahead of next match
Neymar in a match for Santos against Cruzeiro, 2025 Lifestyle 12 aug 2025, 10:52 The club's biggest fans. Neymar sings Santos anthem with his son
Neymar with his daughter at the Santos club base Lifestyle 12 aug 2025, 09:01 Touching: Neymar shows how he spends time with his daughter Mavie
Neymar at a photo shoot with Bruna Biancardi Lifestyle 12 aug 2025, 07:35 Next to his beloved. Neymar shares a personal photo with his fiancée
Neymar at the airport after the flight Lifestyle 12 aug 2025, 04:59 Touching moment as Neymar congratulates his grandmother on her birthday
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores