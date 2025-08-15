Powerful. Neymar shares personal photo with boxer Chris Eubank Jr.

Santos star Neymar is well acquainted with a host of celebrities, and counts many of them among his friends. This time, the Brazilian proudly showcased his friendship with renowned British boxer Chris Eubank Jr.

Neymar reposted Chris's update in his Instagram Stories. The photo captures Eubank and Ney posing together, arms around each other for the camera.

It's been reported that Eubank Jr. flew to Brazil, where he met up with Neymar. During the meeting, the Brazilian even treated the boxer to a ride in his private £10 million helicopter. The lively group soared above the Santos stadium and other city landmarks.

It's worth noting that Eubank has previously stated that he and Neymar enjoy an excellent relationship.

For the record, Chris is the current IBO middleweight champion and a former WBA world champion. Eubank's most recent fight was against Conor Benn, which took place on April 26, 2025, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.