Falcons Eye 'Mission XI'

​Coach Madugu Warns Against Complacency Ahead of Crucial WAFCON Qualifier Decider

Nigeria’s Head Coach Justine Madugu insists the Super Falcons won't underestimate the Benin Republic as they focus on securing a spot at the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON). The team, which holds a record 10 continental titles, is driven by the ultimate goal of retaining their trophy—a mission Madugu has dubbed 'Mission XI'.

The Super Falcons carry a comfortable 2-0 aggregate lead from the first leg, courtesy of goals from Chinwendu Ihezuo and Esther Okoronkwo. They are set to face the Amazons of Benin Republic in the crucial second leg on Tuesday at the MKO Abiola Sports Complex in Abeokuta.

Despite the advantage, Madugu cautioned his squad against complacency, emphasizing that securing qualification is the immediate priority. Speaking to the NFF, Madugu stated, “We are looking forward to a tough game from the Beninoise, but we will be ready for that by putting up a good performance with the ultimate goal of qualification to the 2026 Women AFCON.”

This qualifier serves as a critical step toward the team's long-term vision. The coach articulated the full ambition: “We hope to retain our title and further qualify for the World Cup in Brazil in 2027.”

Madugu is expected to field a robust side, similar to the one that secured the initial away victory, featuring goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie and the starting goalscorers. The squad also boasts significant depth, including six-time Africa Player of the Year, Asisat Oshoala, available off the bench.

The winner of this aggregate fixture will earn a ticket to the 14th Women Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco. The Super Falcons plan to leverage their home advantage and the expected strong support to seal their place and keep their dominant continental run, or 'Mission XI', firmly on track.