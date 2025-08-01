Fagner Diagnosed With Leg Fracture, Out Indefinitely for Cruzeiro

Cruzeiro right back Fagner has been diagnosed with a fibula fracture in his right leg following Wednesday’s scoreless draw against CRB in the Copa do Brasil, the club announced Friday. The injury will be treated conservatively, avoiding surgery, and the 34-year-old has already begun his recovery process.

The injury occurred late in the match after a harsh challenge from William Pottker in the 47th minute of the second half, which earned only a yellow card. Postgame, Fagner claimed Pottker responded to his complaint by saying, “I like that,” a comment the forward later denied, accusing Fagner of misinterpreting his words.

The setback leaves Cruzeiro short-handed on the right flank. William, the team’s regular starter, is also dealing with physical issues and did not feature against CRB due to fatigue. He remains questionable for Sunday’s match against Botafogo in Rio de Janeiro. If unavailable, head coach Leonardo Jardim may be forced to shift midfielder Lucas Romero or winger Marquinhos into the right-back role.

