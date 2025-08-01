RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Fagner Diagnosed With Leg Fracture, Out Indefinitely for Cruzeiro

Fagner Diagnosed With Leg Fracture, Out Indefinitely for Cruzeiro

Football news Today, 20:50
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Fagner Diagnosed With Leg Fracture, Out Indefinitely for Cruzeiro Fagner Diagnosed With Leg Fracture, Out Indefinitely for Cruzeiro

Cruzeiro right back Fagner has been diagnosed with a fibula fracture in his right leg following Wednesday’s scoreless draw against CRB in the Copa do Brasil, the club announced Friday. The injury will be treated conservatively, avoiding surgery, and the 34-year-old has already begun his recovery process.

The injury occurred late in the match after a harsh challenge from William Pottker in the 47th minute of the second half, which earned only a yellow card. Postgame, Fagner claimed Pottker responded to his complaint by saying, “I like that,” a comment the forward later denied, accusing Fagner of misinterpreting his words.

The setback leaves Cruzeiro short-handed on the right flank. William, the team’s regular starter, is also dealing with physical issues and did not feature against CRB due to fatigue. He remains questionable for Sunday’s match against Botafogo in Rio de Janeiro. If unavailable, head coach Leonardo Jardim may be forced to shift midfielder Lucas Romero or winger Marquinhos into the right-back role.

Related teams and leagues
Cruzeiro Cruzeiro Schedule Cruzeiro News Cruzeiro Transfers
Popular news
Articles Today, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents Articles 04 july 2025, 07:15 Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents
More news
Upcoming matches
All
SS Anenii Noi - : - Buducnost Podgorica 02 aug 2025, 05:00 Women's Champions League
SS Anenii Noi
-
Buducnost Podgorica
-
05:00
NSA Sofia - : - NSI Runavik 02 aug 2025, 05:00 Women's Champions League
NSA Sofia
-
NSI Runavik
-
05:00
Flora Tallinn - : - AEK Athens 02 aug 2025, 07:00 Women's Champions League
Flora Tallinn
-
AEK Athens
-
07:00
Agram - : - Athlone Town AFC Ladies 02 aug 2025, 11:00 Women's Champions League
Agram
-
Athlone Town AFC Ladies
-
11:00
ZFK Ljuboten - : - Pyunik 02 aug 2025, 11:00 Women's Champions League
ZFK Ljuboten
-
Pyunik
-
11:00
Kiryat Gat - : - Fomget Genclik ve Spor 02 aug 2025, 12:00 Women's Champions League
Kiryat Gat
-
Fomget Genclik ve Spor
-
12:00
Racing FC Union Luxembourg - : - SFK Riga 02 aug 2025, 13:00 Women's Champions League
Racing FC Union Luxembourg
-
SFK Riga
-
13:00
Spartak Myjava - : - Swieqi United 02 aug 2025, 13:00 Women's Champions League
Spartak Myjava
-
Swieqi United
-
13:00
Guria Lanchkhuti - : - Cliftonville 02 aug 2025, 13:00 Women's Champions League
Guria Lanchkhuti
-
Cliftonville
-
13:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 21:55 Mastantuono Set to Follow Di Stéfano’s Path at Real Madrid Football news Today, 21:35 Bruno Henrique Accused of Match-Fixing, Faces Two-Year Ban Football news Today, 21:08 Fluminense Extends John Kennedy’s Contract Through 2027 Football news Today, 20:50 Fagner Diagnosed With Leg Fracture, Out Indefinitely for Cruzeiro Football news Today, 20:30 Moca FC Edge Academy Eagles on Penalties to Reach CFU Club Shield Final Football news Today, 20:20 Belgrano Knock Out Independiente and Reach Copa Argentina Quarterfinals Football news Today, 20:14 San Diego FC Host Tigres in Must-Win Leagues Cup Clash Football news Today, 19:50 Sporting KC Signs Mexican Defender Alan Montes on Loan from Necaxa Football news Today, 19:10 Man City Favor Girona Loan for Echeverri, But Rising Star Eyes Roma Move Football news Today, 18:50 Club América Close to Signing Allan Saint-Maximin in Major Transfer Move
Sport Predictions
Football 02 aug 2025 Paderborn vs Holstein Kiel: the start of the new 2. Bundesliga season Football 02 aug 2025 Karlsruhe vs Preussen Münster: will Karlsruhe start the new season with a win? Football 02 aug 2025 Darmstadt vs Bochum: who will kick off the season with a win? Football 02 aug 2025 Elversberg vs Nuremberg prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 2, 2025 Football 02 aug 2025 Bayern Munich vs Lyon prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — August 2, 2025 Football 02 aug 2025 Union vs Espanyol prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 2, 2025 Football 02 aug 2025 Westerlo vs Zulte Waregem prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 2, 2025 Football 02 aug 2025 Sunderland vs Real Betis prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 2, 2025 Football 02 aug 2025 QPR vs Brentford prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 2, 2025 Football 02 aug 2025 Feyenoord vs Wolfsburg prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 2, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores