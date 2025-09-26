Fabbiani Stands Firm Amid Uncertainty at Newell’s

According to Radio 2, Cristian “Ogro” Fabbiani addressed the growing speculation about his future at Newell’s, making it clear he has no intention of leaving despite the club’s troubled run. The coach, in charge for seven months and under contract until December 2026, was blunt: “I don’t think the club wants to throw money away and pay off my entire deal. It’s going to be very hard for me to leave.”

Newell’s is mired in crisis after crashing out of the Copa Argentina, losing the derby and falling to second-to-last place in the Clausura. With elections approaching in two months, some presidential candidates have already hinted at a project without Fabbiani. Still, the coach remains defiant. “When a new president comes in, I’ll have everything we achieved on paper. I brought order to the club and I’m calm. I still have 16 months left on my contract,” he said.

Fabbiani pointed out that he took charge in tougher circumstances and highlighted progress under his tenure. “When I arrived, things were worse. We improved the youth system and gave youngsters more chances. We owe the fans, but there’s still a long way to go.” He acknowledged that the departures of Keylor Navas, Tomás Jacob, Ángelo Martino and Toto Silvetti disrupted a squad that had started strongly.

The tense climate has also spilled into his personal life. After the loss to Belgrano, his wife Gimena Vascon posted a controversial Instagram story, quickly deleted, which stirred backlash. “People want to hit below the belt. I’ve been married to her for 12 years, she’s very low profile and everything was taken out of context. It bothers me when family is dragged in, but I understand the game,” he explained.

Fabbiani reiterated that he will not jeopardize the club financially and urged fans to keep faith. “I’ll never put Newell’s in debt. Playing here is not easy. New signings need time, but I trust them. On Tuesday against Estudiantes we have more than a final. We must take responsibility and collect points,” he concluded.