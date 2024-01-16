FA Cup 2023-2024 Third Round: schedule & results
The oldest football tournament in the world, the FA Cup, has reached the third round. At this stage, the clubs of the English Premier League - the main favourites to win the tournament - join the fight.
It is worth recalling that the current holder of the FA Cup - Manchester City. Over the past seven years, the trophy has been won by four different clubs: only Arsenal and Man City managed to become winners of the tournament twice during this time.
It is worth noting that according to the old tradition, the FA Cup matches are held according to an unusual format. The winner of the match goes through to the next round. But in the case of a draw, the rivals will hold a replay already on the field of the other team.
There were no big sensations at this stage: Tottenham, Liverpool and Chelsea all progressed to the next round of the tournament. The EPL was missing only Arsenal, who dropped out after defeat to Liverpool. Also, several Premier League clubs postponed the winner of the pairing to a replay.
Third round of the FA Cup 2023-2024
4 January
21:00 Crystal Palace v Everton 0:0
5 January
20:15 Brentford v Wolverhampton Wanderers 1:1
20:30 Fulham v Rotherham United 1:0
21:00 Tottenham v Burnley 1:0
6 January
13:30 AFC Wimbledon v Ipswich Town 1:3
13:30 Coventry City v Oxford United 6:2
13:30 Maidstone United v Stevenage 1:0
13:30 Millwall v Leicester City 2:3
13:45 Sunderland v Newcastle United 0:3
16:00 Blackburn Rovers v Cambridge United 5:2
16:00 Watford v Chesterfield 2:1
16:00 Gillingham v Sheffield United 0:4
16:00 Queens Park Rangers v Bournemouth 2:3
16:00 Norwich City v Bristol Rovers 1:1
16:00 Newport County v Eastleigh 1:1
16:00 Plymouth Argyle v Sutton United 3:1
16:00 Southampton v Walsall 4:0
16:00 Stoke City v Brighton & Hove Albion 2:4
16:00 Hull City v Birmingham City 1:1
18:30 Middlesbrough v Aston Villa 0:1
18:30 Swansea City v Morkham 2:0
18:30 Chelsea v Preston North End 4:0
18:30 Sheffield Wansday v Cardiff City 4:0
7 January
15:00 West Bromwich Albion - Aldershot 4:1
15:00 West Ham United - Bristol City 1:1
15:00 Luton Town - Bolton Wanderers 0:0
15:00 Manchester City - Huddersfield 5:0
15:00 Nottingham Forest - Blackpool 2:2
15:00 Peterborough United - Leeds United 0:3
15:00 Shrewsbury Town - Wrexham 0:1
17:30 Arsenal - Liverpool 0:2
8 January
21:15 Wigan Athletic - Manchester United 0:2
FA Cup Third Round Replay
January 16
20:30 Wolverhampton Wanderers - Brentford
20:45 Birmingham City - Hull City
20:45 Bolton Wanderers - Luton Town
20:45 Bristol City - West Ham United
20:45 Eastleigh - Newport County
17 January
20:45 Blackpool - Nottingham Forest
20:45 Bristol Rovers - Norwich City
20:45 Everton - Crystal Palace