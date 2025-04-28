F1 star Franco Colapinto cycles in France with racer José María López

Formula 1 driver Franco Colapinto shared a personal video on his Instagram from France, showing how he spends his time cycling with fellow racer José María López.

The video features the two cyclists wearing helmets, riding road bikes. Colapinto tagged José María López and added a geotag indicating they are in France.

Note that José María López is an Argentine racing driver, known for being a 3-time world champion in the World Touring Car Championship, as well as the winner of the 24 Hours of Le Mans race in 2021.

Additionally, Franco Colapinto is a reserve driver for the Alpine team and has not yet appeared on the Formula 1 track this season. This weekend, the next F1 Grand Prix is set to take place in Miami, USA.

For the Alpine team in this season of Formula 1, Frenchman Pierre Gasly, who has scored 6 points and is currently 11th in the standings, and Australian Jack Doohan, who has no points and is in 19th place, are competing. The current season leader is Oscar Piastri from McLaren.