F1. São Paulo Grand Prix: Verstappen won, Mercedes failure

The twentieth Grand Prix of the current Formula 1 season took place in Brazil.

The main events in the race took place in the debut. Already on the warm-up lap the second pilot of the start, Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), because of technical problems, crashed into the bumper and did not even begin the race. Even before the first turn, Alexander Albon (Williams) and Kevin Magnussen (Haas) had left the track due to a collision. As a result of this accident, the stewards even had to raise a red flag. At the same time, there suffered the cars of Daniel Ricciardo (AlfaTauri) and Oscar Piastri (McLaren), who were one lap behind all their rivals throughout the race.

Magnussen ends up in the barriers



Both he and Albon are out, as is Oscar Piastri who has a damaged rear wing #F1 #BrazilGP pic.twitter.com/zECoY27526 — Formula 1 (@F1) November 5, 2023

After the restart, Norris was unable to compete with Verstappen and drove behind the World Champion for the rest of the race. The gap between the two leaders from the lagging rivals was cosmic: even during the pitstops they did not fall below second place.

Almost the whole distance of the big events in the race did not happen. The main news was Mercedes' problems: in communication, as well as with tyre usage. As a result, instead of improving the fourth to fifth positions at the start of the race, Russell was driving tenth before he went off the track, and Hamilton was struggling for eighth place.

For the first time in a long time, the correct settings of the car picked up the technical department of Aston Martin. As a result - both pilots of the team got in the top-5.

Formula 1 goes on a two-week pause. The next stage will be held on 18 November in Las Vegas.

Formula 1. Results of the Grand Prix of Brazil

Max Verstappen (Red Bull) Lando Norris (McLaren) Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) Sergio Perez (Red Bull) Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) Carlos Sainz Jr. (Ferrari) Pierre Gasly (Alpine) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) Yuki Tsunoda (Alfa Tauri) Esteban Ocon (Alpine) Logan Sargeant (Williams) Nico Hulkenberg (Haas) Daniel Ricciardo (Alfa Tauri) Oscar Piastri (McLaren)

