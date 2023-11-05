RU RU NG NG
Main News F1. São Paulo Grand Prix: Verstappen won, Mercedes failure

F1. São Paulo Grand Prix: Verstappen won, Mercedes failure

Motorsport News 05 nov 2023, 14:13
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert Ileana Sanchez
F1. São Paulo Grand Prix: Verstappen won, Mercedes failure F1. São Paulo Grand Prix: Verstappen won, Mercedes failure

The twentieth Grand Prix of the current Formula 1 season took place in Brazil.

The main events in the race took place in the debut. Already on the warm-up lap the second pilot of the start, Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), because of technical problems, crashed into the bumper and did not even begin the race. Even before the first turn, Alexander Albon (Williams) and Kevin Magnussen (Haas) had left the track due to a collision. As a result of this accident, the stewards even had to raise a red flag. At the same time, there suffered the cars of Daniel Ricciardo (AlfaTauri) and Oscar Piastri (McLaren), who were one lap behind all their rivals throughout the race.

After the restart, Norris was unable to compete with Verstappen and drove behind the World Champion for the rest of the race. The gap between the two leaders from the lagging rivals was cosmic: even during the pitstops they did not fall below second place.

Almost the whole distance of the big events in the race did not happen. The main news was Mercedes' problems: in communication, as well as with tyre usage. As a result, instead of improving the fourth to fifth positions at the start of the race, Russell was driving tenth before he went off the track, and Hamilton was struggling for eighth place.

For the first time in a long time, the correct settings of the car picked up the technical department of Aston Martin. As a result - both pilots of the team got in the top-5.

Formula 1 goes on a two-week pause. The next stage will be held on 18 November in Las Vegas.

Formula 1. Results of the Grand Prix of Brazil

  1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
  2. Lando Norris (McLaren)
  3. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin)
  4. Sergio Perez (Red Bull)
  5. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)
  6. Carlos Sainz Jr. (Ferrari)
  7. Pierre Gasly (Alpine)
  8. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
  9. Yuki Tsunoda (Alfa Tauri)
  10. Esteban Ocon (Alpine)
  11. Logan Sargeant (Williams)
  12. Nico Hulkenberg (Haas)
  13. Daniel Ricciardo (Alfa Tauri)
  14. Oscar Piastri (McLaren)

Retired the car

  • George Russell (Mercedes) - technical problems
  • Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo) - technical problems.
  • Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo) - technical problems.
  • Kevin Magnussen (Haas) - collision.
  • Alexander Albon (Williams) - collision.
  • Charles Leclair (Ferrari) - technical problems
Popular news
Manchester City talent Rico Lewis names the player who helped him adapt Football news Today, 06:28 Manchester City talent Rico Lewis names the player who helped him adapt
Ibrahimovic returns to Milan Football news Today, 04:40 Ibrahimović returns to Milan
Messi was offered a salary of a billion euros Football news Today, 02:42 Messi was offered a salary of a billion euros
The worst has 4.8, the best has 9.5. Player ratings for the EPL super match Tottenham – Chelsea Football news Yesterday, 23:34 The worst has 4.8, the best has 9.5. Player ratings for the EPL super match Tottenham – Chelsea
Swiatek destroyed Pegula in the final of the WTA Finals 2023 and again became the first racket Tennis news Yesterday, 23:15 Swiatek destroyed Pegula in the final of the WTA Finals 2023 and again became the first racket
English Premier League 2023-24: table, matches and results of the 11th round Football news Yesterday, 17:11 English Premier League 2023-24: table, matches and results of the 11th round
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 05:56 Pochettino complains about VAR Football news Today, 05:37 Milan fan stabbed before game against PSG Football news Today, 04:40 Ibrahimović returns to Milan Football news Today, 03:52 Polish national team players got drunk before the start of the 2023 Youth World Cup Football news Today, 03:44 "He's a really amazing guy". Szoboszlai remembered meeting Holland Football news Today, 03:33 Pochettino speaks out about Chelsea's crushing victory Football news Today, 02:42 Messi was offered a salary of a billion euros Football news Today, 02:29 Dembele reveals details of his departure from Barcelona Football news Today, 02:20 Lucescu can lead the Turkish top club Football news Today, 02:11 Messi spoke about retirement
Sport Predictions
Football Today Cape Town City vs Chippa United prediction and betting tips on November 7, 2023 Football Today Shakhtar vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips on November 7, 2023 Football Today Borussia Dortmund vs Newcastle prediction and betting tips on November 7, 2023 Football Today Porto vs Antwerp prediction and betting tips on November 7, 2023 Football Today Manchester City vs Young Boys prediction and betting tips on November 7, 2023 Football Today Milan vs PSG prediction and betting tips on November 7, 2023 Football Today Lazio vs Feyenoord prediction and betting tips on November 7, 2023 Football Today Red Star Belgrade vs Leipzig prediction and betting tips on November 7, 2023 Football Today Atlético vs Celtic prediction and betting tips on November 7, 2023 Football 08 nov 2023 Melbourne City vs Buriram United prediction and betting tips on November 8, 2023