Ex-world champion revealed his score in Fury-Usyk fight and gave unexpected prediction for rematch

Ex-world champion revealed his score in Fury-Usyk fight and gave unexpected prediction for rematch

Boxing News Today, 09:14
Liam Carter Dailysports's expert Liam Carter
Photo: Getty Images

Former junior welterweight world champion Chris Algieri (25-4, 9 KOs) shared his thoughts on the fight between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury.

Algieri believes that the "Gypsy King" has every reason to think he can win the rematch.

"Every great heavyweight has lost at some point. If Fury wins the rematch – and perhaps fights him a third time – it will greatly enhance his legacy. I'm confident he can win the rematch; the first fight was very close.

Watching the fight live, I scored seven out of the twelve rounds for Usyk and five for Tyson, and of course, I noted the knockdown for Usyk. When I rewatched the fight on Sunday, I was tempted to score it 6-6.

Nevertheless, I truly believe that if Fury hadn't been shaken in the eighth round – and then counted for a standing knockdown in the ninth – he would have won. When a fighter suffers such an injury, he doesn't try to win rounds as he did before; he tries to recover from the injury, which Fury did. He won the twelfth round, showing incredible courage and boxing skill. A rematch is very advantageous for him," Algieri said.

On May 18, Oleksandr Usyk defeated Tyson Fury by a split decision and claimed the WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO titles, becoming the first undisputed heavyweight champion in 25 years.

Usyk won by split decision – 112:115, 114:113, 113:114. In the ninth round, Usyk knocked Fury down; the ropes and corner saved the Briton from hitting the canvas. The fighters are expected to have a rematch in the fall. Usyk agreed to the rematch immediately after the bout in Riyadh.

