Ex-star of Shakhtar got a job in Turkey

Football news Today, 03:00

The press service of Galatasaray announced another high-profile transfer.

The team's newcomer was the former Shakhtar winger Tete. He moved to the Turkish giant as a free agent.

The contract between the parties is designed for four years and will be valid until the end of June 2027.

If certain conditions are met, the agreement can be automatically extended for another year.

As for the salary of the 23-year-old Brazilian in Turkey, the contract states that he will earn € 2.8 million per season. In addition, the player received a €3.1 million signing bonus.

In the previous season 2022/2023, Tete played for Leicester on loan. For the English club, he played in 14 matches in various tournaments and scored one goal.

The Brazilian's agreement with the Donetsk club ended at the end of June this year, and the parties decided not to renew the contract.

The official estimated cost of the player, according to the Internet portal Transfermarkt, is € 25 million.

Ponomarenko Yurij Ponomarenko Yurij Dailysports's expert
