"Experience will definitely come in handy." Maresca sees value for Chelsea in match against Lincoln City

This was a new kind of experience for the players.

It wasn’t easy, but Chelsea managed to secure a victory over Lincoln City and advance to the next round of the League Cup. The London club’s head coach, Enzo Maresca, managed to find positives even in a challenging encounter like this.

Details: The Blues’ manager admitted that playing against lower-league teams was a first-time experience for some of his players. He emphasized how valuable this is, especially since such know-how is crucial in cup ties.