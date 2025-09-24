"Experience will definitely come in handy." Maresca sees value for Chelsea in match against Lincoln City
It wasn’t easy, but Chelsea managed to secure a victory over Lincoln City and advance to the next round of the League Cup. The London club’s head coach, Enzo Maresca, managed to find positives even in a challenging encounter like this.
Details: The Blues’ manager admitted that playing against lower-league teams was a first-time experience for some of his players. He emphasized how valuable this is, especially since such know-how is crucial in cup ties.
Quote: "If our next League Cup match is again away against a team from League One or League Two, last night’s experience will definitely come in handy. We needed this, especially considering the age and level of some players who have never featured in matches like this. Last night was a good one.
Many of them had never played in these kinds of matches before, so they needed this experience, and last night was a great learning opportunity, especially because we managed to win. Sometimes it’s about desire, about fighting for second balls, but it’s also about gaining experience—and I know that some players had never played in such games before."