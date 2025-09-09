Experience matters most! West Ham urgently preparing new contract for Fabianski's return

It looks like the veteran goalkeeper is set to make his Premier League comeback soon.

Everything changes in the blink of an eye.

Details: According to ExWHUEmployee, 40-year-old Polish goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski is on the verge of signing a new contract with the Hammers after Wes Foderingham's move to Cyprus side Aris.

Although Fabianski is currently a free agent—his deal with West Ham expired two months ago—Foderingham's departure has forced the coaching staff to look for a reliable option for their goalkeeping rotation.

Negotiations between Fabianski and West Ham are already underway, with a resolution expected before the start of next week.

Previously, Lukasz had already bid farewell to the club after being told he would not be offered a new contract. However, fate has clearly taken a different turn.

