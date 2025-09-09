RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Experience matters most! West Ham urgently preparing new contract for Fabianski's return

Experience matters most! West Ham urgently preparing new contract for Fabianski's return

It looks like the veteran goalkeeper is set to make his Premier League comeback soon.
Football news Today, 09:02
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Łukasz Fabiański playing for West Ham United Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Everything changes in the blink of an eye.

Details: According to ExWHUEmployee, 40-year-old Polish goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski is on the verge of signing a new contract with the Hammers after Wes Foderingham's move to Cyprus side Aris.

Although Fabianski is currently a free agent—his deal with West Ham expired two months ago—Foderingham's departure has forced the coaching staff to look for a reliable option for their goalkeeping rotation.

Negotiations between Fabianski and West Ham are already underway, with a resolution expected before the start of next week.

Previously, Lukasz had already bid farewell to the club after being told he would not be offered a new contract. However, fate has clearly taken a different turn.

Reminder: Return home? West Ham considers Lampard as candidate for head coach

Related teams and leagues
West Ham West Ham Schedule West Ham News West Ham Transfers
Related Team News
Return home? West Ham considers Lampard as candidate for head coach Football news 07 sep 2025, 14:25 Return home? West Ham considers Lampard as candidate for head coach
Bowen opens up about confrontation with fans after league cup exit Football news 04 sep 2025, 10:29 Bowen opens up about confrontation with fans after EFL Cup exit
The FA faces criticism over Paquetá investigation but will not appeal Football news 04 sep 2025, 04:26 The FA faces criticism over Paquetá investigation but will not appeal
Kurt Zouma joins Cluj Football news 04 sep 2025, 02:51 From the Champions League to the Romanian championship: Kurt Zouma joins Cluj
West Ham fans call for boycott of Brentford match. What happened? Football news 03 sep 2025, 04:53 West Ham fans call for boycott of Brentford match. What happened?
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores