Experience matters most! West Ham urgently preparing new contract for Fabianski's return
Everything changes in the blink of an eye.
Details: According to ExWHUEmployee, 40-year-old Polish goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski is on the verge of signing a new contract with the Hammers after Wes Foderingham's move to Cyprus side Aris.
Although Fabianski is currently a free agent—his deal with West Ham expired two months ago—Foderingham's departure has forced the coaching staff to look for a reliable option for their goalkeeping rotation.
Negotiations between Fabianski and West Ham are already underway, with a resolution expected before the start of next week.
Previously, Lukasz had already bid farewell to the club after being told he would not be offered a new contract. However, fate has clearly taken a different turn.
