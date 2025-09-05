Expansion Clubs Back Licensing Rules After TAS Ruling on Promotion

The six Liga de Expansión clubs that pushed for the return of promotion and relegation in Mexican soccer welcomed the recent Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruling. According to Mediotiempo, the decision removes the controversial certification process and opens the way for a licensing system with standardized requirements.

Giovanni Solazzi, vice president of Cancún FC, said work is already underway on a framework of minimum standards to ensure clubs moving up are properly equipped. “We support structuring a licensing process, it’s easy to implement and provides certainty,” he explained in an interview with Conexión MT.

While acknowledging that many expansion clubs are not fully ready to ascend today, Solazzi pointed to the growth paths of Pachuca, Tijuana and Atlético San Luis as examples of how gradual improvement can align with promotion. “We share many of Liga MX owners’ concerns, but there are ways to address them with clear rules and a transparent path to move up and down,” he added.

He emphasized that the return of promotion will benefit the entire football ecosystem, boosting ticket sales, sponsorships, TV rights and player wages, making the league more attractive overall. Solazzi criticized the old certification for demanding criteria like 20,000-seat stadiums when some top-division teams did not meet them.

The clubs involved must still cover the costs of bringing the case to CAS, but they view the outcome as the first step to strengthening Liga de Expansión and improving opportunities for players. “With well-structured rules, the league can grow significantly,” Solazzi concluded.