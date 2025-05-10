Ex-Orlando Pirates coach to succeed Riveiro? Agent makes clear statement

With Jose Riveiro stepping down as head coach of Orlando Pirates, speculation has intensified regarding his successor. Another coach linked with the Buccaneers has now had to address the rumors.

Details: Or rather, it was not the coach himself, but his agent who spoke out. The agent of former Orlando Pirates assistant to Josef Zinnbauer, Milutin Sredojević, and Rulani Mokwena—Fadlu Davids—Rustho Simons, made it clear that all talk of his client returning to the Buccaneers is nothing more than unfounded gossip.

Quote: "We have seen these reports. I can confirm that we have had no contact with Orlando Pirates. Therefore, there is no need to comment on refusing an offer to return, since there was none. Coach Fadlu spent more than three years at the club, and we have great respect for their processes," Simons told Soccer Laduma.