Exorbitant money for Salah, Klopp is ready to alter his plans. Daily Digest for February 6

Football news Today, 16:50
Liam Carter
The Dailysports team has prepared a digest of the main sports events, news, and rumors that filled the information space on Tuesday, February 6.

Mourinho is keen to return to Chelsea

According to sources, the Portuguese tactician is not averse to managing the "Blues" again. There are several reasons why Mourinho would like to return to Stamford Bridge. A heroic reunion, a chance to save his club, life closer to family, and perhaps even to surround himself with past glory.

Al-Ittihad is prepared to offer £200 million for Salah

The Professional League team of Saudi Arabia, Al-Ittihad, is reportedly prepared to offer an astonishing sum for Mohamed Salah, as reported by The Athletic. Sources indicate that the Saudis are ready to propose £200 million to Liverpool for the Egyptian footballer.

Klopp is ready to cancel his sabbatical for Barcelona

Jürgen Klopp is prepared to cancel his planned sabbatical and return to coaching next season, only if one of the European giants shows interest in his services. According to renowned Spanish journalist Gerard Romero, there is only one club Klopp is willing to lead next season - Barcelona.

PSG sets its sights on Osimhen

PSG continues to search for a replacement for their main star, Kylian Mbappé, in case the Frenchman does leave the club at the end of the season. According to Football Italia, the Parisians have added Napoli's leader and Nigerian international Victor Osimhen to their shortlist.

The first finalist of the 2023 Asian Cup has been determined

In the first semifinal match of the Asian Cup, Jordan sensationally defeated South Korea with a score of 2-0. Son Heung-min and his teammates were left without the trophy and may now return to their club bases.

Manchester United sets the price for controversial Sancho

Despite the absence of a buyout option in Jadon Sancho's loan agreement to Borussia Dortmund, the "Yellow and Blacks" could still keep the player, and it's known how much it will cost them.

According to Football Insider, the full contract for the 23-year-old winger will cost Borussia Dortmund around £40-50 million. This is significantly less than the €85 million that Manchester United paid the Dortmund club for Sancho in the summer of 2021.

Djokovic will play at Indian Wells for the first time since 2019

The list of participants for the Masters in Indian Wells, USA, has been revealed. For the first time since 2019, the world's number one player Novak Djokovic will compete in the tournament. He missed the last two Masters in Indian Wells because he was not vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Conte could take charge of Barcelona

The list of candidates for the position of head coach at Barcelona is expanding with new names. According to the Spanish publication Sport, the Catalan club has included the well-known Italian specialist Antonio Conte in the shortlist. The Blaugranas are ready to offer collaboration to the coach, even if the Italian does not entirely match their style of play and philosophy.

