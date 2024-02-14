Exceeded the speed limit. Man City midfielder to pay hefty fine

Manchester City's winger Jack Grealish is facing legal issues in the United Kingdom.

As reported by The Sun, the England national team player is awaiting a court appearance, accused of speeding while driving.

Grealish is expected to receive six penalty points for each of the two offenses, along with a fine of £300,000.

This is not the first time Grealish has encountered legal troubles. In 2020, he paid a fine for breaking quarantine rules. The midfielder, who was then playing for Aston Villa, participated in a prohibited gathering.