Ex-Red Bull driver Ricciardo announces retirement

End of an era.

Formula 1 fans have long considered Daniel Ricciardo one of the most underrated drivers in the modern history of the championship. But nothing lasts forever, and the Australian has decided to finally hang up his helmet.

Details: In a letter to the public, Ricciardo declared that he will no longer compete in Formula 1 races, though he isn’t stepping far from motorsport. The Australian has now become a global ambassador for Ford Racing, planning to work closely with the team and focus on the Raptor brand, which he owns.

Quote: “When I decided it was time to retire, I thought long and hard about how to stay authentically connected to the world of motorsport. For me, racing has always been about fun. It made me happy and created memories that will last a lifetime,” Ricciardo wrote in his statement.

Reminder: Ricciardo’s highest finish in Formula 1 remains third place, achieved in the 2014 and 2016 seasons with Red Bull. In his final season in elite racing, Ricciardo finished 17th, and with six races left, he ceded his seat at Racing Bulls to Liam Lawson.