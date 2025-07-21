Ex-Newcastle coach weighs in on Howe's decision to sideline Isak for Celtic match

Newcastle played their friendly against Celtic without their leading man, Alexander Isak, who, amid swirling transfer rumors, was left at home by the decision of head coach Eddie Howe. Former Magpies manager Alan Pardew has now shared his perspective on the situation.

Details: Newcastle's head coach from 2010 to 2015 admits that transfer speculation may have unsettled Isak, but insists it's part of a manager's job to keep every player under control.