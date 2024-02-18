Everton vs Crystal Palace. Predicted line-ups and latest news

Tomorrow, on Monday, February 19th, the final match of the 25th round of the English Premier League will take place, featuring Everton and Crystal Palace.

For Everton, a victory in this match would finally allow them to climb out of the relegation zone after the imposition of sanctions on the team, resulting in a ten-point deduction for breaching financial fair play rules. The Toffees are fighting fiercely to retain their elite status in the English division, and three points would enable them to leapfrog Luton Town, currently positioned seventeenth.

Crystal Palace also finds themselves towards the bottom of the league table, with 24 points placing them only sixteenth, providing no guarantees of safety. It has recently been announced that the team has decided to part ways with manager Roy Hodgson, with former Eintracht Frankfurt coach Oliver Glasner taking the helm.

Various reputable sources, such as Sofascore, Fotmob, Besoccer, and Whoscored, have already speculated on the potential starting lineups for each team. Even one of the major European broadcasters, Eurosport, has weighed in on the matter.

It's worth noting that both teams have some absentees ahead of the match. Everton will be without Dele Alli, Andre Gomes, Arno Danjuma, and Abdulai Doukoure, with Doukoure's participation still in question. Crystal Palace will miss Mark Guehi, Cheikhou Kouyate, Eberechi Eze, Michael Olise, Jesuran Rak-Sakyi, and Rob Holding, with uncertainty surrounding Will Hughes' availability.

Regarding Everton's lineup, opinions among the aforementioned sources vary on some players. Jordan Pickford is expected to guard the goal, with Vitaliy Mykolenko likely on the left side of defense and Jarrod Branthwaite and James Tarkowski in the center. The right flank remains a question mark, with Sofascore, Besoccer, and Eurosport predicting Ben Godfrey, Fotmob suggesting Seamus Coleman, and Whoscored proposing that Nathan Patterson might be fielded.

In midfield, there's a consensus among all sources on the quartet of Dwight McNeil, Idrissa Gueye, James Garner, and Jack Harrison. Dominic Calvert-Lewin is expected to lead the attack, but his supporting cast remains uncertain. Sofascore and Eurosport favor Abdulai Doukoure, who is nursing an injury, Fotmob and Whoscored suggest Amadou Onana, while Besoccer places Ashley Young in that role.

Predicted Everton line-up:

Pickford - Mykolenko, Branthwaite, Tarkowski, Godfrey/Coleman/Patterson - McNeil, Gueye, Garner, Harrison - Calvert-Lewin, Doukoure/Onana/Young

As for Crystal Palace's lineup, there's disagreement among sources regarding the tactical scheme and players in the midfield and attack. Dean Henderson is likely to guard the goal, while the defensive quartet could consist of Daniel Munoz Mejia, Joachim Andersen, Chris Richards, and Tyrick Mitchell.

In midfield and attack, depending on the tactical setup, Adam Warton, Jefferson Lerma, Jordan Ayew, and Jean-Philippe Mateta are expected to feature. The remaining two positions vary across sources, with some suggesting Will Hughes, Mateus França, or Jeffrey Schlupp. Details are provided in the diagrams below.

Predicted Crystal Palace line-up:

Henderson - Munoz Mejia, Andersen, Richards, Mitchell - Warton, Lerma, Ayew, Mateta - Hughes/França/Schlupp, Hughes/França/Schlupp

Sofascore

Fotmob

Whoscored

Eurosport

It's worth noting that the match is scheduled to kick off at 21:00 Central European Time.