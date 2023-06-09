"Everton" has parted ways with three notable footballers

The press office of Liverpool's Everton has announced on the official website the departure of Bosnian goalkeeper Asmir Begovic, Colombian defender Yerry Mina, and English midfielder Andros Townsend from the team.

The contracts of these players will expire on June 30, 2023, and the club has decided not to offer them new agreements. As a result, the players will become free agents and can join other clubs on a free transfer.

35-year-old Begovic played three matches for Everton in the current season and conceded four goals. 28-year-old Mina appeared in eight matches and scored two goals. 31-year-old Townsend did not make any appearances for the club.