Even without Messi and other legendary players, Inter Miami wins for the first time this year

Inter Miami continues its preseason preparations and global tour. Earlier, David Beckham's team drew with the El Salvador national team (0:0) and suffered three losses to different teams: Dallas (0:1), Al-Hilal (3:4), and a significant defeat to Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nasr (0:6).

After the Middle East, Inter Miami continued its tour in Asia, where it played two matches. The first match took place today against Hong Kong All-Stars.

It's worth noting that the entire star-studded lineup of the American team, including Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, and Luis Suarez, remained on the bench at the start.

Although Beckham's team scored first, the match started somewhat uncertainly. After Robert Taylor's goal in the 40th minute, the Asians responded with a precise strike from Henry Anier three minutes later.

Taylor with the precision to find the back of the net 🤯 #HKGvsInterMiamiCF I 0-1 pic.twitter.com/cR903sY4yz — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) February 4, 2024

Both teams went into halftime with a 1-1 score.

After the break, none of the star players from Inter Miami took to the field. In contrast, the hosts made seven substitutions, which played into the hands of the "Herons." Just five minutes after the kickoff, Lawson Sunderland again put his team ahead, and six minutes later, Leonardo Campana made it 3-1.

Sunderland finishes from inside the box to put us in the lead👏#HKGvsInterMiamiCF I 1-2 pic.twitter.com/EjhEdHLv2x — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) February 4, 2024

El primero del año para Campana 💥 #HKGvsInterMiamiCF I 1-3 pic.twitter.com/jCs33W1kUZ — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) February 4, 2024

On the 62nd minute, Sergio Busquets finally entered the field, replacing David Ruiz, while the other former Barcelona players watched the entire match from the technical zone.

Ryan Seilor sealed the victory for Inter Miami, scoring against the Asian team and making it 4-1.

Sailor with the header to call game 💥 #HKGvsInterMiamiCF I 1-4 pic.twitter.com/oUF0tJsuJN — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) February 4, 2024

Hong Kong All-Stars 1-4 Inter Miami

Goals: Anier 43’ – Taylor 40’, Sunderland 50’, Campana 56’, Seilor 85’