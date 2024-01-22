Eurotrip. Marvelous La Liga, racism in Italy, and another failure of Bayern

The past weekend brought joy to football fans with unexpected results and numerous interesting matches. There were also several scandalous incidents, including fan behavior issues in some stadiums.

In this piece, Dailysports has gathered the most interesting moments from the weekend.

Forward of the English national team ends suspension with a goal

Ivan Toney returned to the field after an eight-month suspension related to betting rule violations. His Brentford hosted Nottingham Forest in another round of the English Premier League. The guests surprised the London team with a quick goal, but Ivan Toney marked his return with a goal. The striker scored a powerful free-kick, and the opposing goalkeeper couldn't react adequately to such a strike. Interestingly, this happened shortly after offensive chants from Nottingham Forest fans towards Toney. It's worth noting that Toney's last two goals in the Premier League were also scored against Nottingham Forest. Since his last goal, 266 days had passed.

Scandal in Serie A. Racism in the match between Udinese and Milan

Saturday evening in Italian football turned into a scandal. Udinese hosted Milan, and in the first half, Milan's goalkeeper Mike Maignan became the target of racist chants from Udinese fans in the stands. Maignan immediately reported the incident to the referee, leading to a temporary suspension of the match for several minutes. In protest, the disappointed Milan goalkeeper decided to leave the field, and his teammates followed suit. The players spent some time in the dressing room, trying to convince Maignan to return. When all participants returned to the pitch, the game resumed. By that time, Milan was already leading, but Udinese equalized soon after the match restarted.

Controversial Real Madrid victory

Real Madrid faced Almeria in another La Liga round. The guests surprisingly opened the scoring in the first minute. Real Madrid dominated the game but conceded a second goal in the first half. Early in the second half, Bellingham scored a penalty to pull one back, but soon after, Almeria scored again. However, after VAR review, the goal was disallowed due to an attacking foul. Real Madrid managed to press Almeria, and with efforts from Vinicius and Carvajal, they narrowed the lead. Despite Almeria's players having many questions about the referee's decisions, Carlo Ancelotti stated that he considered all the referee's decisions correct.

Bayern Munich's first home defeat this season

Bayern Munich hosted Werder Bremen at their stadium. The first half ended without goals, despite opportunities. In the early stages of the second half, the hosts increased pressure on Werder Bremen's goal, but unexpectedly, Bayern conceded. Mitchell Weiser made an individual run into the penalty area and scored a powerful shot, putting Werder Bremen ahead. Despite Bayern's attempts to equalize, they failed, and it was Bayern's first home defeat in the current Bundesliga campaign. For Werder Bremen, this victory was their first away win of the season.

Girona's leader Artem Dovbyk scores hat-trick in six minutes

In Spain, another interesting event took place. Girona's forward Artem Dovbyk scored a hat-trick in six minutes, leading his team to a convincing victory over Sevilla. While Sevilla opened the scoring in the 10th minute, Dovbyk responded with three quick goals. First, he scored a header, then tapped in a ball from the flank, and finally, he unleashed a powerful shot from outside the penalty area. In the second half, Girona added two more goals, securing a comfortable victory and reclaiming the top position in the league table.

Best goal of the weekend by Osasuna defender

Another story from La Liga. Osasuna hosted Getafe in the 21st round and confidently led the match to victory after the first half. However, in the middle of the second half, Getafe managed to equalize after being two goals down. With ten minutes left, fortune favored the hosts. Osasuna's defender Jesus Areso attempted a cross from a corner kick, but instead, he scored an incredible goal. The ball flew over the goalkeeper, hit the crossbar, and ricocheted into the net. Undoubtedly, the most beautiful goal of the weekend.

Nunez - the new leader of Liverpool

With Salah absent, it seems that Liverpool has found a new leader. In the Sunday match against Bournemouth, Klopp's team scored four unanswered goals. Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota both scored twice. Interestingly, in the previous victorious match against Fulham (2-1) in the English League Cup, Uruguayan forward Nunez provided two assists. Since Salah left for the Africa Cup of Nations, Nunez has already contributed four points (goal + assist).

Unstoppable Ferran Torres and hard-fought Barcelona win against Real Betis

Barcelona faced a tough Real Betis side, and in the first half, they took the lead with a goal from Torres. Early in the second half, the winger doubled Barcelona's advantage, but then Isco took the stage. The 31-year-old Spaniard scored a quick brace, leveling the match. However, in the final minutes, Ferran Torres once again made his mark. First, he assisted Joao Felix, and then, expertly finishing a one-on-one situation, he completed his hat-trick. Torres's hat-trick and assist allowed Barcelona to secure three points in a challenging match against Betis.