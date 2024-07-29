Eurosport has suspended a commentator due to inappropriate remarks about women

At the 2024 Olympics, another scandal has emerged, this time involving Eurosport commentator Bob Ballard.

According to the Mirror, during the commentary of the women’s 400m medley relay, Ballard made an inappropriate remark.

"Well, the women have just finished. You know how they are… wandering around, doing nothing, putting on makeup," Ballard said.

This comment quickly spread on social media, provoking a strong negative reaction. As a result, Eurosport issued a statement announcing Ballard's suspension.

"Last night, during a broadcast on Eurosport, commentator Bob Ballard made an inappropriate comment. He has been immediately suspended from our commentary team."

This is not the first scandal at the 2024 Olympics. Prior to a basketball match between South Sudan and Puerto Rico, the wrong anthem was played.

In other news, the Brazilian team experienced a scandal at the 2024 Olympic Games due to a breach of discipline on a competition day.