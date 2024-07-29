At the Olympics, the wrong anthem was played. The organizers have already apologized to South Sudan

Before the basketball match at the Olympic Games between South Sudan and Puerto Rico, the wrong anthem was played.

Instead of the South Sudanese anthem, the Sudanese anthem was played, causing the spectators to boo the organizers. Fans expressed their discontent by waving flags and shouting until the incorrect anthem was stopped, and the correct one was played.

The organizers of the Paris Olympics issued a statement apologizing for the "human error." However, one of the South Sudanese team members later told reporters that this mistake was disrespectful.

Notably, this is the second instance where the organizers had to apologize for a similar error. During the opening ceremony, athletes from the Republic of Korea were introduced as representatives of North Korea.

