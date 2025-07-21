Eurocup accumulator: what to bet on during the qualifiers?

Eurocups are the perfect time for betting, and this week offers plenty of matches to build a strong accumulator. Here are my predictions for some of the upcoming fixtures.

Hamrun vs Dynamo Kyiv. The Kyiv side must show their class. 22.07.2025

In this matchup, the visitors are heavy favorites—Dynamo Kyiv are the superior side on paper, but they still need to prove it on the pitch. The Ukrainian giants have set their sights on reaching the main draw of the Champions League, but that task is far from easy.

Hamrun is a little-known club outside their homeland. The ten-time Maltese champions have already pulled off a sensation in this qualification round by knocking out Lithuanian side Žalgiris. The Spartans staged a massive comeback after losing the first leg away 0-2, then winning 2-0 at home, with everything decided in a dramatic penalty shoot-out that saw both teams take 14 spot-kicks.

Even on the road, Dynamo should win comfortably, although it's hard to gauge their current form since they looked shaky in their friendlies. We'll see how they handle official competition.

Bet for the match: Dynamo Kyiv to win at 1.54.

🔜 Наступний матч



⚽️ #ХамрунСпартансДинамо

🏆 ІІ раунд кваліфікації Ліги чемпіонів

🏟️ Centenary, Та-Калі 🇲🇹

📆 22 липня

⏰ 20:00



⚪️🔵 #FCDK pic.twitter.com/E1qKPbVJSl — FC Dynamo Kyiv (@DynamoKyiv) July 16, 2025

Brann vs Salzburg. Can the Bulls get past stubborn Norwegians? 23.07.2025

In this Champions League qualifier, Salzburg are the clear favorites. The Austrian club is well-known across Europe and even featured this summer at the high-profile Club World Cup, where they performed admirably but failed to progress from their group, finishing behind Real Madrid and Al Hilal, and only ahead of Pachuca. Currently, Salzburg can maintain their form only through friendly matches.

Brann are in the thick of their domestic season, currently sitting third in the league, though they could drop lower as some rivals have played fewer games. The team has struggled for consistency. In their last outing, they suffered a 0-2 away defeat to a modest KFUM Oslo. These Eurocup clashes are important for the Norwegian club, but overcoming such an opponent will be tough.

Bet for the match: Salzburg to win with a 0 handicap at 1.66.

Ilves vs AZ Alkmaar. The Finns stand no chance in this tie. 24.07.2025

The Lynxes made a shaky start to their Eurocup campaign, losing 0-6 away to Shakhtar Donetsk in the Europa League qualifiers. In the return leg, the Finns managed a goalless draw, but could easily have lost again. Ilves are currently leading their domestic league, but their closest rivals, Inter Turku, are just a point behind with a game in hand.

AZ Alkmaar, meanwhile, have yet to play an official match this season. During the offseason, Alkmaar played six friendlies, winning five. The Conference League isn't the club's top priority, but reaching the group stage is a must. I don't expect much intrigue here—even away from home, Alkmaar should win comfortably and settle the tie early, given the huge gap in class.

Bet for the match: AZ Alkmaar to win with a -1 goal handicap at 1.64.

🇫🇮 | AZ-supporters mogen zich opmaken voor een tripje naar Finland. Ilves Tampere is in de voorronde van de Conference League de eerste tegenstander van AZ! pic.twitter.com/rkEUVc12oa — Awaydays NL (@AwaydaysNL) July 17, 2025

Polissya vs Santa Coloma. No back-to-back upsets. 24.07.2025

Santa Coloma have already made headlines in this Conference League campaign, sensationally eliminating Borac Banja Luka with a 4-1 away win—some bookmakers offered odds of over 20 for their victory. The return leg was much tougher, with the Andorran side barely scraping through after a 0-2 defeat.

As for Polissya, the club is a recent addition to Ukraine's top flight but have consistently challenged for top spots. Last season, they finished fourth in the UPL, which was enough to earn a European berth. Although the Ukrainian side will play their 'home' match on neutral ground, I expect Polissya to take the initiative and claim the win. Santa Coloma have already pulled off one upset—lightning won't strike twice.

Bet for the match: Polissya to win with a -1.5 goal handicap at 1.64.

QLF ⚔️⚡

FCSC - Borac : 0-2 (4-3 cum.)



Dans un match retour forcément compliqué, nos joueurs ont tenu bons, en souffrant suite au carton rouge reçus à la 69'.



Prochaine étape : le Polissya Zhytomyr 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/X4bLgCsA02 — FC Santa Coloma FR 🇦🇩🇨🇵 (@santacolomafr) July 17, 2025

Beşiktaş vs Shakhtar Donetsk. Expect a thrilling clash between heavyweights. 24.07.2025

It's unusual to see such big names in a Europa League qualifier—both clubs are well-known for their Champions League exploits. There's no clear favorite here: Beşiktaş will look to capitalize on home advantage. The Turkish giants haven't played any official matches this season and managed just one win from four friendlies.

Shakhtar have already played two Europa League matches, thrashing Ilves 6-0 at home before a goalless draw away, though they could—and should—have won that one too. Interestingly, Shakhtar are managed by Arda Turan, who knows exactly what it takes to beat Beşiktaş. I expect an exciting, high-octane encounter that could go either way.

Bet for the match: over 2.5 goals at 1.9.