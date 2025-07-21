RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Eurocup accumulator: what to bet on during the qualifiers?

Eurocup accumulator: what to bet on during the qualifiers?

Football news Today, 17:29
Manuel Chávez Manuel Chávez Dailysports's expert
Eurocup accumulator: what to bet on during the qualifiers? Photo: https://www.flashscore.com/ Author unknown

Eurocups are the perfect time for betting, and this week offers plenty of matches to build a strong accumulator. Here are my predictions for some of the upcoming fixtures.

Hamrun vs Dynamo Kyiv. The Kyiv side must show their class. 22.07.2025

In this matchup, the visitors are heavy favorites—Dynamo Kyiv are the superior side on paper, but they still need to prove it on the pitch. The Ukrainian giants have set their sights on reaching the main draw of the Champions League, but that task is far from easy.

Hamrun is a little-known club outside their homeland. The ten-time Maltese champions have already pulled off a sensation in this qualification round by knocking out Lithuanian side Žalgiris. The Spartans staged a massive comeback after losing the first leg away 0-2, then winning 2-0 at home, with everything decided in a dramatic penalty shoot-out that saw both teams take 14 spot-kicks.

Even on the road, Dynamo should win comfortably, although it's hard to gauge their current form since they looked shaky in their friendlies. We'll see how they handle official competition.

Bet for the match: Dynamo Kyiv to win at 1.54.

Brann vs Salzburg. Can the Bulls get past stubborn Norwegians? 23.07.2025

In this Champions League qualifier, Salzburg are the clear favorites. The Austrian club is well-known across Europe and even featured this summer at the high-profile Club World Cup, where they performed admirably but failed to progress from their group, finishing behind Real Madrid and Al Hilal, and only ahead of Pachuca. Currently, Salzburg can maintain their form only through friendly matches.

Brann are in the thick of their domestic season, currently sitting third in the league, though they could drop lower as some rivals have played fewer games. The team has struggled for consistency. In their last outing, they suffered a 0-2 away defeat to a modest KFUM Oslo. These Eurocup clashes are important for the Norwegian club, but overcoming such an opponent will be tough.

Bet for the match: Salzburg to win with a 0 handicap at 1.66.

Ilves vs AZ Alkmaar. The Finns stand no chance in this tie. 24.07.2025

The Lynxes made a shaky start to their Eurocup campaign, losing 0-6 away to Shakhtar Donetsk in the Europa League qualifiers. In the return leg, the Finns managed a goalless draw, but could easily have lost again. Ilves are currently leading their domestic league, but their closest rivals, Inter Turku, are just a point behind with a game in hand.

AZ Alkmaar, meanwhile, have yet to play an official match this season. During the offseason, Alkmaar played six friendlies, winning five. The Conference League isn't the club's top priority, but reaching the group stage is a must. I don't expect much intrigue here—even away from home, Alkmaar should win comfortably and settle the tie early, given the huge gap in class.

Bet for the match: AZ Alkmaar to win with a -1 goal handicap at 1.64.

Polissya vs Santa Coloma. No back-to-back upsets. 24.07.2025

Santa Coloma have already made headlines in this Conference League campaign, sensationally eliminating Borac Banja Luka with a 4-1 away win—some bookmakers offered odds of over 20 for their victory. The return leg was much tougher, with the Andorran side barely scraping through after a 0-2 defeat.

As for Polissya, the club is a recent addition to Ukraine's top flight but have consistently challenged for top spots. Last season, they finished fourth in the UPL, which was enough to earn a European berth. Although the Ukrainian side will play their 'home' match on neutral ground, I expect Polissya to take the initiative and claim the win. Santa Coloma have already pulled off one upset—lightning won't strike twice.

Bet for the match: Polissya to win with a -1.5 goal handicap at 1.64.

Beşiktaş vs Shakhtar Donetsk. Expect a thrilling clash between heavyweights. 24.07.2025

It's unusual to see such big names in a Europa League qualifier—both clubs are well-known for their Champions League exploits. There's no clear favorite here: Beşiktaş will look to capitalize on home advantage. The Turkish giants haven't played any official matches this season and managed just one win from four friendlies.

Shakhtar have already played two Europa League matches, thrashing Ilves 6-0 at home before a goalless draw away, though they could—and should—have won that one too. Interestingly, Shakhtar are managed by Arda Turan, who knows exactly what it takes to beat Beşiktaş. I expect an exciting, high-octane encounter that could go either way.

Bet for the match: over 2.5 goals at 1.9.

Popular news
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents Articles 04 july 2025, 07:15 Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents
In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered Articles 03 july 2025, 05:29 In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered
What Kaizer Chiefs Might Look Like in the 2025/26 Season Football news 02 july 2025, 09:30 Nasreddin Nabi's renewed team: What Kaizer Chiefs Might Look Like in the 2025/26 Season
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Estudiantes 0 - 1 Huracan Today, 18:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Estudiantes
0
Huracan
1
45’ + 2
Defensa y Justicia - : - Aldosivi Today, 20:15 Liga Profesional Argentina
Defensa y Justicia
-
Aldosivi
-
20:15
San Martin San Juan - : - Deportivo Riestra Today, 20:15 Liga Profesional Argentina
San Martin San Juan
-
Deportivo Riestra
-
20:15
KuPS - : - Kairat Almaty 22 july 2025, 11:00 Champions League
KuPS
-
Kairat Almaty
-
11:00
FC Noah - : - Ferencvaros 22 july 2025, 12:00 Champions League
FC Noah
-
Ferencvaros
-
12:00
Lincoln Red Imps FC - : - FK Crvena Zvezda 22 july 2025, 12:00 Champions League
Lincoln Red Imps FC
-
FK Crvena Zvezda
-
12:00
Viktoria Plzen - : - Servette FC 22 july 2025, 13:00 Champions League
Viktoria Plzen
-
Servette FC
-
13:00
FC Copenhagen - : - Drita 22 july 2025, 13:00 Champions League
FC Copenhagen
-
Drita
-
13:00
Pafos FC - : - Maccabi Tel Aviv 22 july 2025, 13:00 Champions League
Pafos FC
-
Maccabi Tel Aviv
-
13:00
Hamrun Spartans - : - Dynamo Kyiv 22 july 2025, 13:00 Champions League
Hamrun Spartans
-
Dynamo Kyiv
-
13:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 18:05 Gallardo Praises River After Big Win: “Winning in This League Is Never Easy” Football news Today, 17:35 Richard Ríos Joins Benfica in €30 Million Transfer Football news Today, 17:29 Eurocup accumulator: what to bet on during the qualifiers? Football news Today, 17:00 Paredes Reflects on Boca Return: "Happy to Be Back, But We Need to Improve" Football news Today, 16:50 Mission accomplished! Sam Beukema is a Napoli player Football news Today, 16:30 Mascherano Disapproves of Messi’s All Star Game Appearance Football news Today, 16:23 Serious challenge! Marc Pubill on the verge of a move to Wolverhampton Football news Today, 16:05 José María Marín, Former CBF President and FIFA Gate Convict, Dies at 93 Boxing News Today, 15:55 Official: Oleksandr Usyk disqualified from boxing Tennis news Today, 15:42 Decided! The final list of US Open 2025 mixed doubles participants unveiled
Sport Predictions
Football 22 july 2025 KuPS vs Kairat Almaty prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 22, 2025 Football 22 july 2025 Lincoln Red Imps vs Crvena Zvezda: Prediction, H2H, and probable lineups — July 22, 2025 Football 22 july 2025 Noah vs Ferencváros prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 22, 2025 Football 22 july 2025 Copenhagen vs Drita: Will Copenhagen secure a comfortable advantage in the first leg? Football 22 july 2025 RFS vs Malmö: Who will seize the advantage in the first leg? Football 22 july 2025 Nancy vs Strasbourg prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — July 22, 2025 Football 22 july 2025 Alaves vs Athletic prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 22, 2025 Football 22 july 2025 St. Gallen vs Villarreal prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 22, 2025 Football 22 july 2025 Pafos vs Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 22 July 2025 Football 22 july 2025 Hamrun Spartans vs Dynamo Kyiv prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 22, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores