Dailysports Predictions Football Champions League Predictions Shkëndija vs FCSB prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 22 July 2025

Shkëndija vs FCSB prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 22 July 2025

Raphael Durand Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
KF Shkendija vs FC FCSB prediction Photo: sportsboom.com / Author unknown
KF Shkendija
22 july 2025, 14:00
- : -
International, Skopje, Todor Proeski Arena
FC FCSB
Review Tournament grid Odds Prediction
On July 22, 2025, the Toše Proeski Arena in Skopje will host the first leg of the Champions League second qualifying round between local side Shkëndija and Romanian giants FCSB. Here’s a betting preview focused on goals in this clash, offering a solid value pick.

Match preview

Shkëndija have shown remarkable resilience and fighting spirit — especially evident in their dramatic showdown with The New Saints. The Macedonians snatched victory in extra time when the two-legged tie seemed all but settled. This is a team with character, particularly at home, where they have conceded more than one goal in just one of their last six Champions League fixtures.

Shkëndija’s focus on compact play and disciplined defending has paid dividends, though their attack can be somewhat modest in output. Still, with the home crowd behind them, they are more than capable of ramping up the pressure and breaking down opposing defenses. It’s worth noting that in their domestic league, they were among the most prolific sides last season.

The Romanian powerhouse advanced past Inter Escaldes in the first qualifying round, but not without drama — a 1-2 away defeat raised plenty of eyebrows. FCSB boasts several experienced campaigners, but defensive consistency remains a concern. Nine consecutive Champions League matches featuring goals from both sides highlight their attacking prowess, but also expose defensive vulnerabilities.

FCSB continue to rely on the creative spark of their key playmakers: Tănase, Politic, and Olaru all have the ability to unlock any defense. However, away from home, the team often struggles — conceding at least once in each of their last six European away games. If Shkëndija come out firing from the opening whistle, the visitors could be in real trouble. FCSB have already kicked off their league season, drawing 1-1 with Hermannstadt and grabbing a 1-0 away win over Petrolul.

Probable line-ups

  • Shkëndija: Babucarr Gaye — Aleksandar Trumchi, Ronaldo Webster, Imiran Fetai, Klisman Cakaj — Kamer Çaka, Reshat Ramadani — Endrit Krasniqi, Fabrice Tamba, Liridon Latifi — Besart Ibraimi.
  • FCSB: Ștefan Târnovanu — Valentin Crețu, Risto Radunović, Siyabonga Ngezana, Mihai Popescu — Vlad Chiricheș, Adrian Șut — Darius Olaru, Dennis Politic, Yuri Chizotti — Florin Tănase.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • The teams have never met before in official competition.
  • Shkëndija have scored in each of their last five European home matches.
  • FCSB have conceded in seven of their last nine Champions League away games.

Prediction

Given Shkëndija’s strong home record and FCSB’s defensive frailties, the hosts are expected to find a breakthrough. However, the visitors’ class and experience could prove decisive in the second half or the return leg. The best bet here looks to be “Both teams to score” at odds of 2.10.

