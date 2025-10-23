Eugene Asike's Revelations on Leaving Karlstad After Only One Season

Eugene Asike Speaks Out.

Kenyan Eugene Asike, former Tusker FC defender, has shed light on the reasons that led to his premature and unexpected exit from a Swedish club after only one season.

According to the Kenyan national team center-back, in an interview with the Tiki Taka Show, the problem was related to his adaptation to the intensity of the Swedish club Karlstad.

"I had been to Sweden for trials about three times. I didn't have any trouble adapting, but what caused me problems was adapting to the intensity of the game," he said.

The Kenyan international explained that his agreement with the club was initially scheduled for two years, but difficulties arose after the first season when certain aspects of the agreement required revision.

He noted that some changes were necessary to adapt to his situation and expectations, but discussions between his representative and the club did not lead to mutual understanding.