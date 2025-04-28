Estudiantes Face Tigre in High-Stakes Clash for Apertura Knockout Spot

Estudiantes de La Plata will host Tigre on Monday at Estadio UNO, in a pivotal Matchday 15 clash of the Torneo Apertura, according to TyC Sports. After a Libertadores win over Botafogo, Estudiantes now needs three points to stay firmly in contention for a spot in the knockout stage.



Despite their recent momentum, Eduardo Domínguez’s side is not guaranteed a place in the playoffs. They will also be relying on favorable results from other matches: Racing must beat Defensa y Justicia, Barracas Central should not defeat Unión, and Central Córdoba must not overcome Independiente Rivadavia. Estudiantes will be without key players, as captain Santiago Ascacibar, Ezequiel Piovi, and Alexis Castro are ruled out due to injuries.



To secure a vital win, Estudiantes is expected to field Matías Mansilla in goal; a defense of Eric Meza, Santiago Núñez or Sebastián Boselli, Facundo Rodríguez, and Gastón Arzamendia; a midfield trio of Bautista Kociubinski, Gabriel Neves, and José Sosa; and an attack led by Tiago Palacios, Joaquín Tobio Burgos, and one of Guido Carrillo, Lucas Alario, or Luciano Giménez.



Meanwhile, Tigre has already secured their place in the octavos following a goalless draw with Belgrano. Under Diego Davobe, the team now aims to finish as high as possible to secure home-field advantage in the next stage. “We are facing one of the best teams in Argentina,” Davobe acknowledged ahead of the match.



Tigre’s likely starting XI features Felipe Zenobio in goal; defenders Martín Ortega, Joaquín Laso, Nehuén Paz, and Nahuel Benegas; midfielders Lorenzo Scipioni, Santiago González, Jabes Saralegui, and Elías Cabrera; and forwards Sebastián Medina and Ignacio Russo.