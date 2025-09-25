RU RU ES ES FR FR
Estudiantes Aim to Overturn Flamengo and Reach the Semifinals

Football news Today, 16:25
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
According to Argentine media, Estudiantes de La Plata host Flamengo this Thursday at the UNO Jorge Luis Hirschi stadium with hopes of overturning a 2-1 first-leg defeat in Brazil and reaching the Copa Libertadores semifinals for the first time in sixteen years. The prize is clear: the winner will face Racing, who already advanced after knocking out Vélez.

Eduardo Domínguez’s side arrive encouraged after defeating Defensa y Justicia with a rotated lineup that kept them in contention in the domestic league. In the first leg, Estudiantes managed to cut the deficit in the second half after Flamengo dominated early, leaving the tie finely poised. Still, the task is tough: they need a two-goal win to advance directly, while a one-goal margin would take the match to penalties.

Flamengo come to La Plata on the back of a near-flawless run, having lost only twice since the Club World Cup and riding a nine-match unbeaten streak. The reversal of Gonzalo Plata’s red card adds further strength, and the team will look to maintain the high tempo that worked in the opening half of the first leg while avoiding the drop in intensity that allowed Estudiantes back into the game.

Controversy has marked the buildup, with debates over refereeing and criticism of Chilean official Piero Maza’s appointment. Domínguez is expected to make two changes: Eric Meza at right back and Gastón Benedetti in midfield. Flamengo, for their part, arrive at full strength and will count on their attacking firepower to finish the job.

Estudiantes lean on their storied continental tradition, while Flamengo bank on their current dominance in South American football. La Plata braces for a decisive night of high stakes and high tension.

