Enzo Pérez Returns to La Plata with River, Torn Between Nostalgia and Duty

According to Olé, Enzo Pérez will face a highly emotional afternoon this Saturday when River Plate visits Estudiantes at the UNO stadium in La Plata. At 39, the Millonario captain returns to a ground that defined his career, where he played between 2007 and 2011 before moving to Benfica. It will be the ninth time he faces Estudiantes, but the first since leaving the club in December 2024.

The midfielder from Mendoza is still deeply connected to Estudiantes and its fans, who cherish him as a hero of the 2009 Copa Libertadores title run. Reports suggest he may be honored before kickoff, possibly by long-time acquaintances such as Juan Sebastián Verón and Agustín Alayes. For Pérez, it could be the final time he plays in La Plata unless the two teams meet in the Clausura playoffs.

From a sporting perspective, the match serves as an important test of form ahead of River’s crucial Copa Libertadores quarterfinal against Palmeiras. Marcelo Gallardo has carefully managed Pérez’s workload, limiting his playing time to less than half of River’s recent minutes to preserve him for key fixtures. Saturday’s clash offers a chance to regain rhythm after a spell of reduced action.

Beyond the tactical and physical considerations, Pérez’s return to Estudiantes stirs a mix of loyalty and affection. River is the club of his heart, yet Estudiantes holds an unshakable place in his story. For the veteran midfielder, the afternoon in La Plata promises to be both a heartfelt reunion and a demanding challenge at a decisive moment in his career.