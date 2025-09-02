Enjoy it, crack! Fernando Alonso congratulates Carlos Sainz on his birthday

Spanish brotherhood

Formula 1 Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso has congratulated his compatriot and colleague, Williams racer Carlos Sainz, on his birthday. Alonso posted his message on Instagram.

Fernando shared a photo together with Sainz and captioned it: “Happy birthday @carlossainz55 🎂🎂🎂🎂 Enjoy it, crack 💪.” Notably, Sainz turned 31 yesterday, September 1.

The Spanish driver has been racing for Williams since the current season. Previously, he spent four seasons with Ferrari, and before that, he represented teams such as McLaren, Renault, and Toro Rosso.

Sainz has been competing in Formula 1 for 10 years, since 2015. Over this period, he has secured 4 Grand Prix victories and 27 podium finishes. His highest finish in the final Formula 1 standings is fifth place, a position he achieved three times while racing for Ferrari.

At the moment, Sainz sits 17th in the current season’s standings with a total of 16 points to his name.