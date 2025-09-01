Carlos Sainz's charming girlfriend congratulates him on his birthday

The Spaniard celebrates his 31st birthday

Formula 1 star Carlos Sainz is celebrating his birthday today, September 1. His stunning girlfriend, Rebecca Donaldson, marked the occasion by posting a heartfelt message on her Instagram Stories.

She shared a photo of herself with the Spanish driver, captioning it “Happy birthday, my love” and tagging him in the post.

It's worth noting that Donaldson and Sainz have been together for two years, since the summer of 2023. Their relationship became public after they were spotted together in Milan and later on the island of Corsica.

To add, Sainz, the son of two-time World Rally Champion Carlos Sainz Sr., turns 31 today.

Incidentally, Formula 1 returned yesterday after nearly a month-long break with the Dutch Grand Prix. Sainz had a tough race, receiving a 10-second time penalty which relegated him to 13th place and out of the points.

In the current Formula 1 standings, Carlos sits 17th overall, with 16 points to his name.