English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of the 24th round

Starting from Saturday, February 10th, until Monday, February 12th, the 24th round of the English Premier League will take place. We can expect a plethora of intriguing matches.

The round will commence with the reigning champions, Manchester City, facing off against one of the elite division's underdogs, Everton, who find themselves at the bottom of the table not by their own volition. Additionally, on Saturday, Wolverhampton will play Brentford, Fulham will take on Bournemouth, Tottenham will host Brighton, Luton will meet Sheffield United, and Liverpool will clash with Burnley. The day will conclude with the match between Nottingham Forest and Newcastle.

Sunday will see only two matches, but equally captivating ones. West Ham will host Arsenal, while Manchester United will travel to face Aston Villa.

The 24th round of the English Premier League will culminate with the match between Crystal Palace and Chelsea on Monday.

Exclusive for you, the Dailysports team has prepared all the crucial information about the Premier League right now: the league table, current results, and the schedule of upcoming matches.

Please note that the match times are indicated in Central European Time.

Premier League Matchday 24

February 10th

13:30 Manchester City vs. Everton

16:00 Fulham vs. Bournemouth

16:00 Liverpool vs. Burnley

16:00 Luton vs. Sheffield United

16:00 Tottenham vs. Brighton

16:00 Wolverhampton vs. Brentford

18:30 Nottingham Forest vs. Newcastle United

February 11th

15:00 West Ham vs. Arsenal

17:30 Aston Villa vs. Manchester United

February 12th

21:00 Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea

EPL standings

P Team G W D L GD Pts 1 Liverpool 23 15 6 2 52:22 51 2 Man City 22 15 4 3 54:25 49 3 Arsenal 23 15 4 4 47:22 49 4 Aston Villa 23 14 4 5 49:30 46 5 Spurs 23 13 5 5 49:35 44 6 Man Utd 23 12 2 9 31:32 38 7 West Ham 23 10 6 7 36:36 36 8 Brighton 23 9 8 6 42:38 35 9 Newcastle 23 10 3 10 48:37 33 10 Wolves 23 9 5 9 37:37 32 11 Chelsea 23 9 4 10 38:39 31 12 Bournemouth 22 7 6 9 30:41 27 13 Fulham 23 7 5 11 30:38 26 14 Crystal Palace 23 6 6 11 26:40 24 15 Brentford 22 6 4 12 32:39 22 16 N Forest 23 5 6 12 28:41 21 17 Luton 22 5 5 12 32:42 20 18 Everton 23 8 5 10 26:30 19* 19 Burnley 23 3 4 16 24:47 13 20 Sheffield Utd 23 2 4 17 19:59 10

*Everton fined 10 points for financial fair play offence

Premier League Matchday 25

February 17th

13:30 Brentford vs. Liverpool

16:00 Burnley vs. Arsenal

16:00 Newcastle United vs. Bournemouth

16:00 Fulham vs. Aston Villa

16:00 Nottingham Forest vs. West Ham

16:00 Tottenham vs. Wolverhampton

18:30 Manchester City vs. Chelsea

February 18th

15:00 Sheffield United vs. Brighton

17:30 Luton Town vs. Manchester United

February 19th