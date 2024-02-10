RU RU NG NG
English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of the 24th round

Starting from Saturday, February 10th, until Monday, February 12th, the 24th round of the English Premier League will take place. We can expect a plethora of intriguing matches.

The round will commence with the reigning champions, Manchester City, facing off against one of the elite division's underdogs, Everton, who find themselves at the bottom of the table not by their own volition. Additionally, on Saturday, Wolverhampton will play Brentford, Fulham will take on Bournemouth, Tottenham will host Brighton, Luton will meet Sheffield United, and Liverpool will clash with Burnley. The day will conclude with the match between Nottingham Forest and Newcastle.

Sunday will see only two matches, but equally captivating ones. West Ham will host Arsenal, while Manchester United will travel to face Aston Villa.

The 24th round of the English Premier League will culminate with the match between Crystal Palace and Chelsea on Monday.

Exclusive for you, the Dailysports team has prepared all the crucial information about the Premier League right now: the league table, current results, and the schedule of upcoming matches.

Please note that the match times are indicated in Central European Time.

Premier League Matchday 24

February 10th

  • 13:30 Manchester City vs. Everton
  • 16:00 Fulham vs. Bournemouth
  • 16:00 Liverpool vs. Burnley
  • 16:00 Luton vs. Sheffield United
  • 16:00 Tottenham vs. Brighton
  • 16:00 Wolverhampton vs. Brentford
  • 18:30 Nottingham Forest vs. Newcastle United

February 11th

  • 15:00 West Ham vs. Arsenal
  • 17:30 Aston Villa vs. Manchester United

February 12th

  • 21:00 Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea

EPL standings

PTeamGWDLGDPts
1Liverpool23156252:2251
2Man City22154354:2549
3Arsenal23154447:2249
4Aston Villa23144549:3046
5Spurs23135549:3544
6Man Utd23122931:3238
7West Ham23106736:3636
8Brighton2398642:3835
9Newcastle231031048:3733
10Wolves2395937:3732
11Chelsea23941038:3931
12Bournemouth2276930:4127
13Fulham23751130:3826
14Crystal Palace23661126:4024
15Brentford22641232:3922
16N Forest23561228:4121
17Luton22551232:4220
18Everton23851026:3019*
19Burnley23341624:4713
20Sheffield Utd23241719:5910

*Everton fined 10 points for financial fair play offence

Premier League Matchday 25

February 17th

  • 13:30 Brentford vs. Liverpool
  • 16:00 Burnley vs. Arsenal
  • 16:00 Newcastle United vs. Bournemouth
  • 16:00 Fulham vs. Aston Villa
  • 16:00 Nottingham Forest vs. West Ham
  • 16:00 Tottenham vs. Wolverhampton
  • 18:30 Manchester City vs. Chelsea

February 18th

  • 15:00 Sheffield United vs. Brighton
  • 17:30 Luton Town vs. Manchester United

February 19th

  • 21:00 Everton vs. Crystal Palace
