English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of the 24th round
Starting from Saturday, February 10th, until Monday, February 12th, the 24th round of the English Premier League will take place. We can expect a plethora of intriguing matches.
The round will commence with the reigning champions, Manchester City, facing off against one of the elite division's underdogs, Everton, who find themselves at the bottom of the table not by their own volition. Additionally, on Saturday, Wolverhampton will play Brentford, Fulham will take on Bournemouth, Tottenham will host Brighton, Luton will meet Sheffield United, and Liverpool will clash with Burnley. The day will conclude with the match between Nottingham Forest and Newcastle.
Sunday will see only two matches, but equally captivating ones. West Ham will host Arsenal, while Manchester United will travel to face Aston Villa.
The 24th round of the English Premier League will culminate with the match between Crystal Palace and Chelsea on Monday.
Please note that the match times are indicated in Central European Time.
Premier League Matchday 24
February 10th
- 13:30 Manchester City vs. Everton
- 16:00 Fulham vs. Bournemouth
- 16:00 Liverpool vs. Burnley
- 16:00 Luton vs. Sheffield United
- 16:00 Tottenham vs. Brighton
- 16:00 Wolverhampton vs. Brentford
- 18:30 Nottingham Forest vs. Newcastle United
February 11th
- 15:00 West Ham vs. Arsenal
- 17:30 Aston Villa vs. Manchester United
February 12th
- 21:00 Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea
EPL standings
|P
|Team
|G
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Liverpool
|23
|15
|6
|2
|52:22
|51
|2
|Man City
|22
|15
|4
|3
|54:25
|49
|3
|Arsenal
|23
|15
|4
|4
|47:22
|49
|4
|Aston Villa
|23
|14
|4
|5
|49:30
|46
|5
|Spurs
|23
|13
|5
|5
|49:35
|44
|6
|Man Utd
|23
|12
|2
|9
|31:32
|38
|7
|West Ham
|23
|10
|6
|7
|36:36
|36
|8
|Brighton
|23
|9
|8
|6
|42:38
|35
|9
|Newcastle
|23
|10
|3
|10
|48:37
|33
|10
|Wolves
|23
|9
|5
|9
|37:37
|32
|11
|Chelsea
|23
|9
|4
|10
|38:39
|31
|12
|Bournemouth
|22
|7
|6
|9
|30:41
|27
|13
|Fulham
|23
|7
|5
|11
|30:38
|26
|14
|Crystal Palace
|23
|6
|6
|11
|26:40
|24
|15
|Brentford
|22
|6
|4
|12
|32:39
|22
|16
|N Forest
|23
|5
|6
|12
|28:41
|21
|17
|Luton
|22
|5
|5
|12
|32:42
|20
|18
|Everton
|23
|8
|5
|10
|26:30
|19*
|19
|Burnley
|23
|3
|4
|16
|24:47
|13
|20
|Sheffield Utd
|23
|2
|4
|17
|19:59
|10
*Everton fined 10 points for financial fair play offence
Premier League Matchday 25
February 17th
- 13:30 Brentford vs. Liverpool
- 16:00 Burnley vs. Arsenal
- 16:00 Newcastle United vs. Bournemouth
- 16:00 Fulham vs. Aston Villa
- 16:00 Nottingham Forest vs. West Ham
- 16:00 Tottenham vs. Wolverhampton
- 18:30 Manchester City vs. Chelsea
February 18th
- 15:00 Sheffield United vs. Brighton
- 17:30 Luton Town vs. Manchester United
February 19th
- 21:00 Everton vs. Crystal Palace