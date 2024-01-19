English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of Matchday 21
The English Premier League enters an interesting stage of the season. Firstly, the tournament returns after a two-week pause. Secondly, the next round of the EPL will take place over two weekends. Thirdly, and most importantly, almost all clubs have lost between one player and almost half of their main squads due to the African Cup of Nations and Asian Cup which are currently taking place. How will this affect the teams? We will find out in the next ten days.
In the 21st round of the EPL, we are expecting several interesting matches.
In the opening game of the tourney, Burnley and Luton Town, for whom this is their first season in the Premier League after promotion, drew.
The main game on Saturday, 13 January, will be a duel between Newcastle and Man City. The teams gave the fans an outstanding spectacle and took turns to take the lead. But it was Josep Guardiola's men who scored the winning goal on 90+ minutes.
The next day, Tottenham came to visit Man United: the Red Devils took the lead twice, while Spurs came back twice to draw the match. The second match of the day also failed to decide the winner: Everton and Aston Villa scored no goals.
The following Saturday, Arsenal will face Crystal Palace - in this game the Gunners will have to prove that they are still ready to fight, perhaps even for the championship.
On 21 January, a strong Bournemouth will hold off the attack of the Premier League leader Liverpool.
Brighton and Wolves will close the long tour on Monday, 22 January.
Especially for you, the Dailysports team has prepared all the most important information about the EPL right now: standings, current results and the schedule of upcoming matches.
Time - CET
Premier League Matchday 21
- 12 January
20:45 Burnley - Luton Town - 1:1
Goal: 1:0 - 36 Amduni, 1:1 - 90+3 Morris
- 13 January
13:30 Chelsea v Fulham 1:0
Goal: Palmer 45+4 (penalty)
18:30 Newcastle United - Manchester City 2:3
Goals: Isak 35, Gordon 37 - Silva 26, De Bruyne 74, Bobb 90+1
- 14 January
15:00 Everton - Aston Villa 0:0
17:30 Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur 2:2
Goals: Højlund 3, Rashford 40 - Risharlison 19, Bentancur 46
- 20 January
13:30 Arsenal - Crystal Palace
18:30 Brentford - Nottingham Forest
- 21 January
15:00 Sheffield United - West Ham United
17:30 Bournemouth - Liverpool
- 22 January
20:45 Brighton & Hove Albion - Wolverhampton Wanderers
EPL standings
|P
|Team
|G
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Liverpool
|20
|13
|6
|1
|43:18
|45
|2
|Man City
|20
|13
|4
|3
|48:23
|43
|3
|Aston Villa
|21
|13
|4
|4
|43:27
|43
|4
|Arsenal
|20
|12
|4
|4
|37:20
|40
|5
|Spurs
|21
|12
|4
|5
|44:31
|40
|6
|West Ham
|20
|10
|4
|6
|33:30
|34
|7
|Man Utd
|21
|10
|2
|9
|24:29
|32
|8
|Brighton
|20
|8
|7
|5
|38:33
|31
|9
|Chelsea
|21
|9
|4
|8
|35:31
|31
|10
|Newcastle
|21
|9
|2
|10
|41:32
|29
|11
|Wolves
|20
|8
|4
|8
|39:31
|28
|12
|Bournemouth
|19
|7
|4
|8
|28:35
|25
|13
|Fulham
|20
|7
|3
|10
|28:35
|24
|14
|Crystal Palace
|20
|5
|6
|9
|22:29
|21
|15
|N Forest
|20
|5
|5
|10
|24:35
|20
|16
|Brentford
|19
|5
|4
|10
|26:31
|19
|17
|Everton
|21
|8
|3
|9
|24:28
|17*
|18
|Luton
|20
|4
|4
|12
|24:38
|16
|19
|Burnley
|21
|3
|3
|15
|21:42
|12
|20
|Sheffield Utd
|20
|2
|3
|15
|15:49
|9
* Everton fined 10 points for financial fair play offence
Premier League Matchday 22
- 30 January
20:30 Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
20:45 Brighton & Hove Albion v Luton Town
20:45 Fulham v Everton
21:00 Crystal Palace - Sheffield United
21:15 Aston Villa - Newcastle United
- 31 January
20:30 Manchester City - Burnley
20:30 Tottenham Hotspur v Brentford
21:15 Liverpool - Chelsea
- 1 February
20:30 West Ham United - Bournemouth
21:15 Wolverhampton Wanderers - Manchester United