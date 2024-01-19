RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main News Football news English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of Matchday 21

English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of Matchday 21

Football news Today, 16:05
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert Ileana Sanchez
English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of Matchday 21 English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of Matchday 21

The English Premier League enters an interesting stage of the season. Firstly, the tournament returns after a two-week pause. Secondly, the next round of the EPL will take place over two weekends. Thirdly, and most importantly, almost all clubs have lost between one player and almost half of their main squads due to the African Cup of Nations and Asian Cup which are currently taking place. How will this affect the teams? We will find out in the next ten days.

In the 21st round of the EPL, we are expecting several interesting matches.

In the opening game of the tourney, Burnley and Luton Town, for whom this is their first season in the Premier League after promotion, drew.

The main game on Saturday, 13 January, will be a duel between Newcastle and Man City. The teams gave the fans an outstanding spectacle and took turns to take the lead. But it was Josep Guardiola's men who scored the winning goal on 90+ minutes.

The next day, Tottenham came to visit Man United: the Red Devils took the lead twice, while Spurs came back twice to draw the match. The second match of the day also failed to decide the winner: Everton and Aston Villa scored no goals.

The following Saturday, Arsenal will face Crystal Palace - in this game the Gunners will have to prove that they are still ready to fight, perhaps even for the championship.

On 21 January, a strong Bournemouth will hold off the attack of the Premier League leader Liverpool.

Brighton and Wolves will close the long tour on Monday, 22 January.

Especially for you, the Dailysports team has prepared all the most important information about the EPL right now: standings, current results and the schedule of upcoming matches.

Time - CET

Premier League Matchday 21

  • 12 January

20:45 Burnley - Luton Town - 1:1
Goal: 1:0 - 36 Amduni, 1:1 - 90+3 Morris

  • 13 January

13:30 Chelsea v Fulham 1:0
Goal: Palmer 45+4 (penalty)

18:30 Newcastle United - Manchester City 2:3
Goals: Isak 35, Gordon 37 - Silva 26, De Bruyne 74, Bobb 90+1

  • 14 January

15:00 Everton - Aston Villa 0:0

17:30 Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur 2:2
Goals: Højlund 3, Rashford 40 - Risharlison 19, Bentancur 46

  • 20 January

13:30 Arsenal - Crystal Palace
18:30 Brentford - Nottingham Forest

  • 21 January

15:00 Sheffield United - West Ham United
17:30 Bournemouth - Liverpool

  • 22 January

20:45 Brighton & Hove Albion - Wolverhampton Wanderers

EPL standings

PTeamGWDLGDPts
1Liverpool20136143:1845
2Man City20134348:2343
3Aston Villa21134443:2743
4Arsenal20124437:2040
5Spurs21124544:3140
6West Ham20104633:3034
7Man Utd21102924:2932
8Brighton2087538:3331
9Chelsea2194835:3131
10Newcastle21921041:3229
11Wolves2084839:3128
12Bournemouth1974828:3525
13Fulham20731028:3524
14Crystal Palace2056922:2921
15N Forest20551024:3520
16Brentford19541026:3119
17Everton2183924:2817*
18Luton20441224:3816
19Burnley21331521:4212
20Sheffield Utd20231515:499

* Everton fined 10 points for financial fair play offence

Premier League Matchday 22

  • 30 January

20:30 Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
20:45 Brighton & Hove Albion v Luton Town
20:45 Fulham v Everton
21:00 Crystal Palace - Sheffield United
21:15 Aston Villa - Newcastle United

  • 31 January

20:30 Manchester City - Burnley
20:30 Tottenham Hotspur v Brentford
21:15 Liverpool - Chelsea

  • 1 February

20:30 West Ham United - Bournemouth
21:15 Wolverhampton Wanderers - Manchester United

Related teams and leagues
Premier League England
Popular news
AFCON. Guinea secured a narrow victory over Gambia Football news Today, 16:57 AFCON. Guinea secured a narrow victory over Gambia
Inter thrashed Lazio in the Italian Super Cup and advanced to the final Football news Today, 15:50 Inter thrashed Lazio in the Italian Super Cup and advanced to the final
Iran advanced to the playoffs of the Asian Cup by defeating Hong Kong Football news Today, 14:26 Iran advanced to the playoffs of the Asian Cup by defeating Hong Kong
African Cup of Nations. Senegal defeats Cameroon to secure a place in the play-offs Football news Today, 13:57 African Cup of Nations. Senegal defeats Cameroon to secure a place in the play-offs
Cristiano Ronaldo responded to when he plans to end his career Football news Today, 13:33 Cristiano Ronaldo responded to when he plans to end his career
The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings Basketball news Today, 12:44 The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:00 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Schedule and Results Football news Today, 16:59 Perisic has returned to Croatia, goalkeeper rotation at Atletico. Top transfer news for January 19. Football news Today, 16:57 AFCON. Guinea secured a narrow victory over Gambia Boxing News Today, 16:30 P4P has updated the boxing rankings irrespective of weight class Football news Today, 16:05 English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of Matchday 21 Football news Today, 15:50 Inter thrashed Lazio in the Italian Super Cup and advanced to the final Football news Today, 15:13 Bournemouth - Liverpool: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream, TV channel, latest news Football news Today, 14:38 Resignation after one match. The Tanzanian national team dismissed the coach during the AFCON Football news Today, 14:30 2023 AFC Asian Cup. Schedule and results Football news Today, 14:26 Iran advanced to the playoffs of the Asian Cup by defeating Hong Kong
Sport Predictions
Tennis 20 jan 2024 Elina Svitolina vs Viktorija Golubic prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2023 Football 20 jan 2024 South Korea vs Jordan prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024 Football 20 jan 2024 Rayo Vallecano vs Las Palmas prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024 Football 20 jan 2024 Algeria vs Burkina Faso prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024 Football 20 jan 2024 Freiburg vs Hoffenheim prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024 Football 20 jan 2024 Darmstadt vs Eintracht Frankfurt prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024 Football 20 jan 2024 Heidenheim vs Wolfsburg prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024 Football 20 jan 2024 Bochum vs Stuttgart prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024 Football 20 jan 2024 Bahrain vs Malaysia prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024 Football 20 jan 2024 FC Koln vs Borussia Dortmund prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024