English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of Matchday 21

The English Premier League enters an interesting stage of the season. Firstly, the tournament returns after a two-week pause. Secondly, the next round of the EPL will take place over two weekends. Thirdly, and most importantly, almost all clubs have lost between one player and almost half of their main squads due to the African Cup of Nations and Asian Cup which are currently taking place. How will this affect the teams? We will find out in the next ten days.

In the 21st round of the EPL, we are expecting several interesting matches.

In the opening game of the tourney, Burnley and Luton Town, for whom this is their first season in the Premier League after promotion, drew.

The main game on Saturday, 13 January, will be a duel between Newcastle and Man City. The teams gave the fans an outstanding spectacle and took turns to take the lead. But it was Josep Guardiola's men who scored the winning goal on 90+ minutes.

The next day, Tottenham came to visit Man United: the Red Devils took the lead twice, while Spurs came back twice to draw the match. The second match of the day also failed to decide the winner: Everton and Aston Villa scored no goals.

The following Saturday, Arsenal will face Crystal Palace - in this game the Gunners will have to prove that they are still ready to fight, perhaps even for the championship.

On 21 January, a strong Bournemouth will hold off the attack of the Premier League leader Liverpool.

Brighton and Wolves will close the long tour on Monday, 22 January.

Especially for you, the Dailysports team has prepared all the most important information about the EPL right now: standings, current results and the schedule of upcoming matches.

Time - CET

Premier League Matchday 21

12 January

20:45 Burnley - Luton Town - 1:1

Goal: 1:0 - 36 Amduni, 1:1 - 90+3 Morris

13 January

13:30 Chelsea v Fulham 1:0

Goal: Palmer 45+4 (penalty)

18:30 Newcastle United - Manchester City 2:3

Goals: Isak 35, Gordon 37 - Silva 26, De Bruyne 74, Bobb 90+1

14 January

15:00 Everton - Aston Villa 0:0

17:30 Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur 2:2

Goals: Højlund 3, Rashford 40 - Risharlison 19, Bentancur 46

20 January

13:30 Arsenal - Crystal Palace

18:30 Brentford - Nottingham Forest

21 January

15:00 Sheffield United - West Ham United

17:30 Bournemouth - Liverpool

22 January

20:45 Brighton & Hove Albion - Wolverhampton Wanderers

EPL standings

P Team G W D L GD Pts 1 Liverpool 20 13 6 1 43:18 45 2 Man City 20 13 4 3 48:23 43 3 Aston Villa 21 13 4 4 43:27 43 4 Arsenal 20 12 4 4 37:20 40 5 Spurs 21 12 4 5 44:31 40 6 West Ham 20 10 4 6 33:30 34 7 Man Utd 21 10 2 9 24:29 32 8 Brighton 20 8 7 5 38:33 31 9 Chelsea 21 9 4 8 35:31 31 10 Newcastle 21 9 2 10 41:32 29 11 Wolves 20 8 4 8 39:31 28 12 Bournemouth 19 7 4 8 28:35 25 13 Fulham 20 7 3 10 28:35 24 14 Crystal Palace 20 5 6 9 22:29 21 15 N Forest 20 5 5 10 24:35 20 16 Brentford 19 5 4 10 26:31 19 17 Everton 21 8 3 9 24:28 17* 18 Luton 20 4 4 12 24:38 16 19 Burnley 21 3 3 15 21:42 12 20 Sheffield Utd 20 2 3 15 15:49 9

* Everton fined 10 points for financial fair play offence

Premier League Matchday 22

30 January

20:30 Nottingham Forest v Arsenal

20:45 Brighton & Hove Albion v Luton Town

20:45 Fulham v Everton

21:00 Crystal Palace - Sheffield United

21:15 Aston Villa - Newcastle United

31 January

20:30 Manchester City - Burnley

20:30 Tottenham Hotspur v Brentford

21:15 Liverpool - Chelsea

1 February

20:30 West Ham United - Bournemouth

21:15 Wolverhampton Wanderers - Manchester United