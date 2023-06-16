England triumph in Euro 2024 qualifier

In the qualifying match for the UEFA Euro 2024, the England national team achieved a resounding victory over the Malta national team with a score of 4-0.

The victory for the English national team was secured by goals from Trent Alexander-Arnold, Harry Kane, Callum Wilson, and an own goal by Ferdinando Apap.

With nine points, England leads the Group C standings. Malta, with 0 points, occupies the last, fifth place.

Malta - England: 0-4 (0-3)

Goals: Apap 8' (own goal) - 0-1, Alexander-Arnold 28' - 0-2, Kane 31' (penalty) - 0-3, Wilson 83' (penalty) - 0-4

Malta: Bonello, Borg, Muscat, Apap, Attard (Corbalan 87'), Kristensen (Muscat 60'), Guillaumier (Yankam 46'), Teuma, Mbong, Nwoko (Satariano 60'), Jones (Degabriele 77').

England: Pickford, Trippier, Maguire, Guehi, Shaw (Mings 60'), Alexander-Arnold, Henderson (Rashford 60'), Rice, Maddison (Eze 70'), Saka (Foden 46'), Kane (Wilson 60').