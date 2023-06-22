England kick off with victory at UEFA Youth Euro 2023

In the opening match of the group stage of the 2023 UEFA Under-21 Championship, the England national team defeated the Czech Republic with a score of 2-0.

The victory for the English national team was secured by goals from Jacob Ramsey and Emil Smith Rowe.

In the second round, England will play against Israel, while the Czech Republic will face Germany. The matches will take place on June 25.

Czech Republic - England - 0:2 (0:0)

Goals: Ramsey, 47 - 0:1, Smith Rowe, 90+4 - 0:2

Czech Republic: Jarosh, Gabriel, Vitik, Granach, Czedidla, Cherv, Kaloch (Valenta, 81), Schultz (Danek, 66), Zhamburek (Karabec, 66), Kushey (Jurasek, 60), Seik (Fila, 66).

England: Trafford, Garner, Harwood-Bellis, Colwill, Aarons (Elliott, 88), Jones, Gomez (Skipp, 79), Ramsey, Madueke (Smith Rowe, 79), Gibbs-White (Johnson, 88), Gordon (Archer, 78).