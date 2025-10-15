End of the saga: Mercedes officially announces its driver lineup for 2026
One of Formula 1’s biggest ongoing stories — the question of Mercedes’ contracts — has finally come to an end.
Details: Mercedes has officially confirmed that both George Russell and Kimi Antonelli have signed new contracts with the team. They will race for Mercedes in the 2026 season.
According to The Athletic, both drivers have agreed to long-term deals with the team.
Quote: “Confirming our driver lineup was always a matter of ‘when,’ not ‘if.’ We wanted to take our time, conduct proper negotiations, and ensure that everyone on all sides was satisfied. I’m pleased that we’ve achieved that.
George and Kimi have proven to be a strong pairing, and we’re delighted to continue our journey together,” said team principal Toto Wolff.
