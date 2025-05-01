Emelec Pushes for Miller Bolaños' Return, but Guayaquil City Cools Transfer Talks

Miller Bolaños’ potential return to Emelec has stirred excitement among fans, but Guayaquil City—his current club—has downplayed the chances of a quick deal. Although Emelec’s management has shown clear interest in bringing back the Ecuadorian forward, City’s head coach Pool Gavilánez cast doubt on the rumors. “No one has told me anything—how are they going to make it happen?” he said in an interview with MachDeportes, effectively denying any ongoing negotiations.

Bolaños, wearing the number 10 and serving as captain at Guayaquil City, has been a standout performer in Ecuador’s Serie B. In 41 appearances during 2024, he scored 13 goals and provided 13 assists, reigniting hopes among Emelec supporters that their former idol might once again wear the blue jersey—not only for his goal-scoring abilities but also for the leadership he could bring to a youthful squad.

Emelec president Jorge Guzmán has confirmed previous contacts with Bolaños’ representatives. “We can’t ignore the fans and members who are calling for his return. I’d personally love to have him back in our squad,” Guzmán told La Radio Redonda. However, he also stressed the importance of maintaining good relations with Guayaquil City, a fellow club from the same city.

Bolaños is a beloved figure at Emelec, where he played two spells (2013–2015 and 2023), making 126 appearances, scoring 72 goals, and assisting 28 more. His speed and versatility made him a key attacking threat during his peak years with the club.

Now 34, Bolaños could offer valuable experience alongside veterans like Pedro Ortiz, Romario Caicedo, Marcelo Meli, and Jaime Ayoví. While his return remains uncertain, Emelec remains hopeful. The final outcome will depend on what unfolds at the end of the current phase of the LigaPro season and whether Guayaquil City is willing to negotiate a release.