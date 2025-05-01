Eight Teams, Two Spots: Apertura Playoff Race Set for Thrilling Finale

The final two spots in the Round of 16 of Argentina’s Torneo Apertura 2025 will be decided this weekend, with eight teams still in contention. An analysis by TyC Sports shows that, Zone A’s matches will take place simultaneously on Friday at 3:30 PM local time, while Zone B’s games are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday.

In Zone A, Estudiantes control their fate—win against Argentinos Juniors and they’re through. A draw or loss, however, could open the door for Newell’s, Defensa y Justicia, or even Central Córdoba. Newell’s need Estudiantes to lose and must defeat Racing with a solid goal margin. Defensa must beat Independiente Rivadavia and hope neither Newell’s nor Estudiantes win. Central Córdoba’s chances hinge on multiple results going their way and a win over Banfield.

Zone B presents a similar scenario. Godoy Cruz lead the chase and will qualify if they defeat Deportivo Riestra. A draw could still suffice, provided Instituto fail to beat Talleres. Instituto must win and hope Godoy Cruz slip, while also watching goal differentials closely. Sarmiento need a win, plus a series of favorable results from other matches. Vélez, the biggest longshot, must thrash River and hope for an unlikely combination of defeats and narrow margins from their rivals.