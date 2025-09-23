Egyptian Pyramids advance to next stage of FIFA Intercontinental Cup

CAF Champions League winners overcome Saudi Al-Ahli

The second match of the FIFA Intercontinental Cup was played on September 23. In Saudi Arabia, the champions of the AFC Champions League and the CAF Champions League went head-to-head.

The visitors drew first blood in the 21st minute, with Fiston Mayele opening the scoring. On the stroke of halftime, Al-Ahli leveled the match thanks to an Ivan Toney penalty. The second half was all about the Egyptians—Fiston Mayele bagged his second, then completed a stunning hat-trick.

With this victory, the Egyptians march on to the third stage, where Pyramids could face Mexico's Cruz Azul (CONCACAF Champions League winner) or the Copa Libertadores champion, who will be determined on November 30. The winner of this stage will reach the final and face French powerhouse PSG (UEFA Champions League winners) on December 17.